manchester-united-beat-strugglers-watford-at-aged-trafford-as-bruno-fernandes-scores-initial-target-for-red-devils

Bruno Fernandes scored his 1st Manchester United goal as he starred in their three- gain about Watford at Previous Trafford on Sunday.

Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood netted next fifty percent objectives as the Crimson Devils climbed to fifth location and 3 points off Chelsea in fourth.

The site visitors had a goal accurately dominated out by VAR for handball when the rating was 1- but it was a convincing overall performance from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s aspect.

Getty Visuals – Getty Bruno Fernandes scored his very first Man United goal

In advance of the video game, Old Trafford also fell silent to bear in mind the late, wonderful Harry Gregg. This was United’s initially residence match due to the fact the loss of life of former Manchester United and Northern Eire goalkeeper, a hero of the Munich air catastrophe, at the age of 87.

“Forever crimson, permanently liked, permanently grateful” study a big banner displayed in the Stretford Stop all through an impeccably-noticed minute’s silence.

Watford begun strongly and had a great possibility in the opening 5 minutes because of to a combine up amongst Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Troy Deeney was in on objective but some hesitation authorized Luke Shaw to get again and make a vital problem.

Getty Images – Getty Watford noticed their aim ruled out for offside

United had been the kinds who took the guide 3 minutes just before the interval and was their very first Leading League aim at Outdated Trafford given that January 11.

Ben Foster pulled down Bruno Fernandes in the box and Martin Atkinson pointed to place. Fernandes picked himself up to change the penalty for his first United purpose.

Watford imagined they ended up level at Previous Trafford only to see the goal dominated out by VAR for handball.

Craig Dawson experienced bundled the ball onto the woodwork in advance of Troy Deeney tapped in to an open up net but it was rightly chalked off.

Anthony Martial doubled their direct after 58 minutes with a good finish above the head of Foster.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Anthony Martial scored the 2nd for Person United

The Watford goalkeeper was brief off his line to make a preserve from Martial’s preliminary shot but he was able to loft the rebound into the net.

The a few factors have been wrapped up with 15 minutes to go when Mason Greenwood smashed into the major corner to cap a speedy counter assault.

United broke at pace and Greenwood worked the ball out to Fernandes on his correct. The midfielder performed it back again to the youngster who was ready to hearth in off the underside of the crossbar.