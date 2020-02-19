[manchester-united-boss-ole-gunnar-solskjaer-claims-it’s-‘touch-and-go’-if-marcus-rashford-performs-again-this-year]

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has discovered it is ‘touch and go’ if Marcus Rashford performs once again this time.

The England international has been sidelined for additional than a month immediately after struggling a double anxiety fracture of the again in United’s FA Cup 3rd-spherical replay from Wolves.

Getty Pictures – Getty Rashford has a double worry fracture in his again

Solskjaer mentioned: “I would hope he’s playing this time. It will just be contact and go towards the stop.

“Hopefully we can get by way of this match and lengthen the time.

“It can take time, I’m not a medical professional. I was hoping he would recuperate faster than what it looks like he’s likely to be out for.

“Another few months absolutely. If he’s not suit sufficient he will not go (to the Euros).

“He had a scan and it was it’s possible more serious than what we hoped and envisioned.

“He felt fantastic a couple of times right before that.

“I did not know it can take that time to get better. When it heals he will be stronger for it so it is vital we really don’t hurry.”

Rashford, 22, has dazzled this time for the Purple Devils with 14 aims and 4 assists in 22 appearances.

But there is fears he could even miss out on Euro 2020 – spelling a lot more poor information for Gareth Southgate, who is currently sweating about the physical fitness of captain Harry Kane.