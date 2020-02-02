Manchester United coach Ole Gunner Solskjaer rates the Wolves ‘draw and Bruno Fernandes’ debut

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that Manchester United lacked quality and creativity when his team beat Wolves 0-0.

It was a drab game with few chances when the Red Devils missed the chance to narrow the gap on Chelsea to fourth place.

Getty Images – Getty

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw Man United’s team pull against the wolves

It is the third time that they are fighting wolves this year. Solskjaer welcomed the two-week break until their next game.

He told talkSPORT: “As expected. We dominated the property. We controlled the game but it is very difficult to break Wolverhampton. We played it three times in three weeks.

“But we didn’t concede a goal, so we also have to be difficult to break. A game that we expected. Two teams who know each other very well.

“I am sure that we will also play them in the Europa League. It is just fate.

Darren Lewis is “worried” about Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t improve the players

“There are tactical elements, but we’re now at the end of two months with a relentless run. We had 18 games in two months, which is quite a bit. Some of these players played almost every minute.

“I take my hat off to her attitude, her character and her fitness. They showed their real characters. We lacked a bit of this quality and spark, which is natural.

“It is (a welcome break). All the boys will have a few days off and we will prepare for the last part of the season by screaming.

“We’re in two cups and not too far behind the fourth, so we’ll try.”

Getty Images – Getty

Bruno Fernandes made his Manchester United debut

Bruno Fernandes made his Manchester United debut after moving from Sporting Lisbon this week.

Solskjaer liked what he saw, and he also explained why he later played a deeper role in the game.

He said: “He is a very good player and we moved him a little. We had to get him on the ball more and have more runs and moves in the second half.

“He showed qualities that we will enjoy at Man United.”

United also loaned Odion Ighalo until the end of the season, and the manager believes he’ll give them something they currently miss.

Solskjaer added: “He is a goal scorer, a proven goal scorer, a striker, physical presence, is chasing and will be in the pits.” Sometimes you lack a little presence today and Odion will give us that. “