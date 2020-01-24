Manchester United combined with surprise maneuvers for former Watford striker Odion Ighalo and Islam Slimani from Leicester City

Manchester United are reportedly planning surprise moves for two strikers to strengthen their leadership this month.

According to Sky Sports, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer observes former Watford man Odion Ighalo and Islam Slimani from Leicester.

AFP or licensor

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under great pressure in Old Trafford

Getty Images

Odion Ighalo, who was previously in Watford’s books, is said to be on the US chief’s radar

The 30-year-old Ighalo currently plays for Shanghai Shenhua in China, while Slimani is loaned from Leicester in Monaco.

Solskjaer desperately wants reinforcements after Marcus Rashford sustained a back injury in Wolves’ third round of the FA Cup that will keep him out for up to three months.

Nigerian international Ighalo scored 17 goals in 55 Premier League games before moving to China in 2017.

Meanwhile, Slimani has scored 13 goals in 46 games for Leicester. Since arriving in Monaco from the Midlands four years ago, he has also been loaned to Newcastle, Fenerbahce and Monaco.

Getty Images

Monaco borrower Islam Slimani is already a player that Solskjaer is monitoring

Meanwhile, former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara is stunned that the United Board continues to support Solskjaer and Mauricio Pochettino is waiting in the starting blocks.

Solskjaer has now lost more league games than he won as a permanent boss after losing 2-0 to Burnley on Wednesday night – with a 34 percent win rate from his 32nd game in the Premier League.

At Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast, O’Hara said: “There is a manager who is incredible and who is unemployed!”

“I could understand [keep Solskjaer] if nobody was available, but the perfect addition to Manchester United is Pochettino, and I can’t believe they have waited so long.”

Jamie O’Hara is amazed that Man United will stay with Solskjaer when Pochettino is available

“We are waiting for the inevitable. Ole Gunner Solskjaer will not bring back the glory years – he is not – so get a manager who can rebuild a team that knows the players he wants and make the club more attractive for players who come in. “

He continued: “The players would see Pochettino as responsible and think,” I’m going there. “At the moment they are looking at Solskjaer, their shape is not great and it is a small fiasco.

“Somewhere in this club there is a big problem, whether it is Ed Woodward, Solskjaer or the players – something is wrong.

“And until you clarify that and bring your structure back to what it was under [Sir Alex] Ferguson, you will never compete.”