Manchester United considered switching to seasoned Brighton striker Glenn Murray before signing Odion Ighalo

Manchester United are said to have considered shocking Brighton striker Glenn Murray in January before Odion Ighalo was loaned out.

The 36-year-old is one of many strikers who have been linked to a surprising Old Trafford move, including Islam Slimani, Salomon Rondon and Josh King.

AFP or licensor

Glenn Murray is a Brighton legend

United finally got the former Watford star Idion Ighalo, who was loaned out by the Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua.

But the Murray mail claim was a target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team that Marcus Rashford lost last month due to a back injury.

Murray’s future in Brighton has been in doubt since Neal Maupay’s arrival from Brentford last summer.

It was believed that he aroused the interest of Newcastle, Celtic and Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

But Murray started his first game since September in a 3-3 draw at West Ham on Saturday when the experienced striker struck a late equalizer.

And on Monday, Murray signed a one-year contract extension that runs until the end of the next season.

Brighton chief Graham Potter said: “Everyone knows what Glenn brings to the club, and he’s an important member of the squad – on and off the pitch – and he showed it in abundance in West Ham on Saturday.”

“I have always said that he has to play a major role here.

“He is happy and confident, he loves this club and he is the ultimate professional on and off the field.”

Murray has scored 111 goals for Brighton in 278 games in two spells.