Manchester United extends Eric Bailly’s contract by TWO years, though he doesn’t kick for Red Devils all season

Manchester United has raised the option to extend defender Eric Bailly’s stay at Old Trafford for another two years.

Bailly’s deal should expire in the summer, but the club has taken advantage of the option to extend it until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Bailly is recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in the previous season

This may surprise Man United fans as the central defender was not used for the first team this season.

The Ivory Coast international suffered a serious knee injury in the previous season, but played for the U23 team when he was on the verge of recovery.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that Bailly could even join the Premier League against Liverpool on Sunday.

“He is very close, he could be back at the weekend,” said Solskjaer. “We arranged a game with the reserves today, so he will play it.

Martin Keown predicts an “emphatic” win over Manchester United in Anfield for Liverpool

“Hopefully he gets 90 minutes because he didn’t have any after-effects from the game on Friday, so he may be ready for Liverpool.”

Since joining Villarreal’s £ 30m deal in 2016, he’s only made 74 appearances for Man United.

However, this news suggests that Bailly is still considered an important part of the squad.

Bailly is approaching a return of the first team at Man United

Defense is an area Man United wants to improve on, despite Harry Maguire’s costing an incredible £ 80 million last summer.

Chris Smalling was able to go on loan last summer and has prevailed at the Italian Club Roma this season.

