Manchester United fans are planning a mass strike at Old Trafford during the Wolves match as the pressure on the Glazers and Ed Woodward increases

Manchester United fans are reportedly planning a mass strike to clash with Premier League wolves to express their anger over the club’s ownership.

Old Trafford could go blank on February 1 as supporters protest United owners, the Glazer family, and deputy chief executive Ed Woodward.

Getty Images – Getty

Many fans left Burnley during the defeat

United fell to a new low under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Wednesday’s 0-2 home loss to Burnley resulted in a mass exodus before the final whistle.

According to Mirror, a growing number of fans plan to leave the stadium on the 58th the next time the Red Devils perform at Old Trafford.

The 58th minute symbolizes the memory of the Munich air disaster of 1958.

Club legend Rio Ferdinand interfered in United’s recruitment policy after the nightmare loss to Burnley.

BT expert Ferdinand watched the scene and said, “They said £ 600m was spent on troops. On what? I don’t see it out there.

“I don’t see the money, the recruitment, what was bought? Nothing indicates that this will be something that lays the foundation for the future.

“I’m sitting up here, to be honest, I’m ashamed. It’s embarrassing to be here, not just because of the team’s performance, but I don’t see what’s next.

“You can’t defend that. These young children who are now in schools across the country will not wear Man United shirts.

“The fans go out after 84 minutes, that’s an embarrassment. The people at the top have to see and see it and actually make changes.”