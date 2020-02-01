Manchester United fans paid tribute to the victims of the Munich air disaster before and during their Saturday game.

The planned draw in the 68th minute of the game, however, did not seem to be successful despite many discussions before the game.

Supporters gathered outside Old Trafford to commemorate the tragedy that killed 23 people on February 6, 1958.

Eight United players and three club officials were among the dead when their plane crashed in freezing conditions on the way back from the European Cup tie against Red Star Belgrade.

Saturday’s game against the wolves had been 62 years since the last Busby Babes game was played on English soil before the tragedy broke out.

Fans in the ground unveiled a banner in honor of the victims before kickoff.

Even in the 58th minute of the game, fans gave their respect when there was applause.

Getty Images – Getty

The banner that Man United fans unveiled before kick-off

Manchester United fans had been asked to disembark the Wolves in the 68th minute of their Premier League clash to protest the club’s ownership.

The protesters were asked to leave the game in the 68th minute to show their disappointment towards the much despised owners, the Glazers, and deputy chief executive, Ed Woodward.

The strike was scheduled ten minutes after the Munich Air Disaster applause, but Old Trafford fans hardly seemed to move.