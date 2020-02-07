Manchester United files suit against The Sun for reporting attacks on Ed Woodward’s house

Manchester United has made an official complaint to the Independent Press Standards Organization (IPSO) regarding The Sun’s reporting of the attack on Ed Woodward’s house.

The Premier League Club believes that the newspaper “was informed in advance of the intended attack” and that a journalist and photographer was already on site to document the events.

The incident occurred on January 28 when a group of around 20 people wearing balaclavas gathered in front of the Cheshire property, which was owned by the United Vice President. Torches were fired and graffiti sprayed on the front gates and the intercom.

It has also been reported that disgusting chants were written about Woodward, while a video entitled “Ed Woodwards will die” was posted on social media.

A group of angry United fans held a protest outside Woodward’s house last month

The intercom on the property was sprayed with red paint

The attack has been widely reported by the media, but United claims that The Sun has prior knowledge and has asked IPSO, the regulator, to open an investigation.

A statement released on Friday by United said: “Manchester United has filed an official complaint with the Independent Press Standards Organization (Ipso) regarding the Sun newspaper and its coverage of the attack on Deputy Chairman Ed Woodward leaves.

“The complaint relates to the story” Ed Devils: Man Utd fans throw torches at Ed Woodward’s house in shocking scenes as protests against the board continue to escalate, “published online and on the back of the January 29, 2020 print edition has been.

“The club believes that the Sun was informed in advance of the planned attack, which involved criminal damage and intimidation, and that the journalist was present when it happened.

Woodward, his wife, and their two children were not at home at the time of the attack

“The quality of the pictures that accompany the story shows that a photographer was also present.

“The journalist not only failed to fulfill the basic duty of a responsible member of society to report an impending crime and avert potential dangers and criminal damage, but also encouraged and rewarded the perpetrators by being present.

“We believe that this was a clear violation of both the IPSO editorial code and journalistic ethics.

“The decision to file a formal complaint with IPSO was not taken lightly. We will await his decision with great interest as an important test of the self-regulatory system for newspapers and its ability to maintain ethical standards in the press. “