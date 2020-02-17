[manchester-united-gamers-sporting-black-armbands-versus-chelsea-in-memory-of-harry-gregg,-a-hero-in-the-munich-air-disaster]

Manchester United will wear black armbands in their Leading League clash at Chelsea as a mark of respect to their previous player Harry Gregg.

Former United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Gregg, a hero of the Munich air disaster, died now at the age of 87.

Former Manchester United and Northern Eire goalkeeper Harry Gregg has handed absent, aged 87

His demise was introduced by the Harry Gregg Basis on Monday early morning and United have verified they will commemorate him in their match at Stamford Bridge this evening.

The Harry Gregg basis stated in a statement: “It is with great sorrow that we tell of the demise of Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend Harry Gregg, OBE.

“Harry passed absent peacefully in clinic surrounded by his loving loved ones.

“To everybody who has called, frequented or despatched very well needs we thank you for the love and regard revealed to Harry and the family. In no way to be neglected!”

Gregg was a survivor of the Munich air catastrophe in February 1958, in which 23 men and women had been killed.

He twice returned to the burning fuselage to drag teammates and strangers to protection, rescuing United staff-mates Bobby Charlton and Dennis Viollet as perfectly as a 20-month outdated infant named Vesna Lukic and her poorly wounded, expecting mom.

The trio were being re-united 25 later in an emotional meeting when Gregg was at Swansea and the Northern Irishman recalled the tragic incident.

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="true" height="540" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7hDqnbfBL4Q?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent" type="text/html" width="960"></noscript>

Charlton mentioned his heroism will hardly ever be neglected by him.

“I was proud to contact him a crew-mate. For all the matter of fact matters Harry said about that night in Munich, for me, he will constantly be remembered as a heroic figure.”

In his taking part in job, Gregg turned the world’s most high-priced keeper when Sir Matt Busby’s United paid £23,000 in 1957. He was voted the greatest participant at the Earth Cup a year later on.

He spent 9 years with the Crimson Devils and, even though he hardly ever won a medal with the club, savored an unforgettable profession.

Getty Male United ‘keeper Harry Gregg in action during his legendary job

In all he performed 247 periods for United, like, incredibly, a 3- acquire above Sheffield Wednesday just 13 times after the Munich tragedy.

The club claimed: “It is with deepest sadness that we have learnt of the passing of former player Harry Gregg OBE.

“Harry was one particular of the greatest goalkeepers to have performed for Manchester United and also just one of the greatest adult males.”

United experience Chelsea in the Premier League tonight with the match at Stamford Bridge kicking off at 8pm.