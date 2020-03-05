manchester-united-give-goalkeeper-lee-grant-new-one-year-offer-in-spite-of-just-two-appearances-considering-that-2018-arrival

Manchester United back-up goalkeeper Lee Grant has signed a new agreement to hold him at Old Trafford for one more calendar year.

The 37-calendar year-outdated, who is third alternative behind David de Gea and Sergio Romero, has manufactured just two appearances since signing up for the Purple Devils from Stoke in 2018.

Getty – Contributor Lee Grant has extended his Guy United profession

“I really like becoming here and evidently anyone likes me staying right here also, so it’s very good to have it sorted,” he told ManUtd.com.

“I’m just looking ahead to becoming section of subsequent calendar year and aspect of watching the football club increase and move ahead, which for me, has been taking place plainly over the previous 18 months in any case.

“But looking at these seeds that have been planted and obtaining the chance to ideally see the fruits of that future year will be pleasant.”

United have permitted Grant to finish his coaching badges alongside his participating in occupation at the club, and will continue to do so beneath his new terms.

Grant included: “I’m nevertheless functioning hard at the coaching and placing the closing touches to my ‘A’ licence now.

“It’s a great matter being at such a amazing club that is giving me an prospect to do that as very well, by performing with some of the more youthful players, is something I really much take pleasure in.”

An arm injuries has kept him sidelined for much of the 2019/20 marketing campaign, but Grant has vowed to return to recover just before the conclude of the season.

Getty – Contributor Grant has performed only two competitive online games for United

He continued: “I’ve fallen foul of a tiny little bit of negative luck and a modest injuries ended up currently being even worse than I believed. It’s still left me with a few of months for a period of rehab, which is annoying, but it has to be performed.

“It was one of those exactly where you know one thing is not quite ideal. I experimented with to get on with it but, as before long as they had a glance inside of, it was distinct some thing necessary addressing. It is done and it all went properly, better than anticipated.

“That’s wonderful so it’s just a period of time of rehab which will ideally leave me in a great position going into the back-close of the year.”