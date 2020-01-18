Manchester United goal could spark summer auction war

According to Foot Mercato, Manchester United’s target, Kalidou Koulibaly, has been offered by PSG a salary of 12 million euros per year to leave Naples.

The Senegalese star has long been the target of some of the biggest European clubs. He has become one of the best central defenders in the world in Naples since his arrival in 2014.

United has been on its tail for a while now, but their interest has subsided after the signing of the Harry Maguire record last summer. However, journalist Fabio Santini recently claimed on Italian radio that the Red Devils had reached an agreement to sign the 28-year-old young man this summer.

The latest update linking it to PSG means that the claim was likely false, but United’s desire to sign it may not be.

Napoli is currently in crisis, having sacked Carlo Ancelotti and suspended in 11th place in Serie A. The new coach Gennaro Gattuso has not had much impact either.

It is therefore not surprising that some of their best players like Koulibaly and Dries Mertens are linked to moves away from the club.

PSG sports director Leonardo would like to bring the former Genk star to the Parc des Princes and has already approached the player’s representative in personal terms.

The champions of France are constantly looking for new recruits in their quest to win a very first title in the Champions League.

Besides United and PSG, Manchester City and Real Madrid are also monitoring the situation in Koulibaly.

The report also claims that the President of Naples, Aurelio De Laurentiis, is ready to lower his asking price for the defender from 100 million euros to 75 million euros.

It’s really a good deal for a player of the caliber of Koulibaly. He has a unique combination of speed, strength, positioning, overtaking and tactical skill that would be invaluable to any great European team.

With so many interested parties and Napoli open to offers, Koulibaly is expected to start a massive auction war this summer and will have a huge decision to make regarding its future.