Manchester United has finally given a lifeline to Haaland’s alternative

Manchester United may have found his man, but we’ll have to wait…

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows what it takes to be a great striker, so he will know that what is available to him right now is just not enough. Marcus Rashford is too inconsistent and Anthony Martial is best used widely. That said, the Red Devils don’t have many solid front-line options.

This was demonstrated in the league, as they only scored 36 league goals. Among the first six “originals”, only Arsenal scored less than them. That’s just not enough, especially when you compare their track record to that of their Manchester City rival, who scored an impressive 62 goals this quarter.

Manchester United have made their intentions clear before the transfer window even begins. However, Erling Braut Haaland, their main transfer goal, earned them grief, a few weeks ago, chose to join Borussia Dortmund. Now their options include Mario Manduzukic and Edinson Cavani, it seems.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United had news of Paris Saint-Germain. Apparently, they would not sell Edinson Cavani, but a source told MEN that Cavani would not renew his contract at Parc des Princes, so he would be free to leave this summer, with United a very real possibility.

Cavani is all that United needs to move forward. He obviously has the finish, that goes without saying, but his most impressive asset is actually his work outside the ball. No, I’m not talking about the English cliché of the follow-up, I’m talking about its movement to enter clinical spaces.

Think about it. You have Paul Pogba on the ball, he has a lot of runners ahead. The options he has to play the ball through are Anthony Martial, Daniel James, Marcus Rashford etc. All this is all well and good because they have the speed of engraving but the question is, do they have the final product? Well, the short answer is no. At least far from Cavani’s level.

So I think signing Cavani would be a good thing, even if United have to wait until the summer to get their signature. Solskjaer, if he remained boss, would not need to change his philosophy and Cavani would make clear improvements on the side and give them everything they need. Goals.

Do you think Manchester United should continue their pursuit of Edinson Cavani?