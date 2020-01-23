Manchester United have more Premier League losses than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure as coach after Burnley’s defeat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s record as Manchester United coach is a serious problem after their 2-0 loss to Burnley.

The Red Devils were embarrassed before their home supporters when Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez gave the Clarets a comfortable win at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer’s job could be under threat

It used to be unthinkable that Manchester United released a seat for Burnley at home, but in the post-war period of Sir Alex Ferguson, such advertisements were the norm.

And today’s defeat meant a new low for Solskjaer, who is now lost more Premier League games than he won as a permanent boss.

Since the Norwegian signed a three-year deal on March 28 last year, United has lost twelve Premier League games, played nine draws and won only eleven.

In these 32 games Solskjaer has a win rate of 34%. In this context, David Moyes was released after eleven defeats in his 34 responsible Premier League games. Old Trafford had a 50% win rate.

Premier League defeats by Man United managers since Sir Alex

David Moyes: 11

Louis van Gaal: 18th

Jose Mourinho: 17th

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: 13

Solskjær’s fortune has changed dramatically after becoming permanent boss. Before that, he won nine of his 13 games as interim chief and suffered only one defeat.

And for United legend Rio Ferdinand, the last humiliation was too much.

He said to BT Sport: “I’m sitting up here, to be honest, I’m ashamed. It’s embarrassing to be here, not just because of the team’s performance, but I don’t see what’s next.

“You can’t defend that. These young children who are now in schools across the country will not wear Man United shirts.

“You won’t come here and support Man United based on what you see out there. It just won’t happen.

“Fans go out after 84 minutes, that’s an embarrassment.”