Manchester United in talks with Matic above new deal, Chelsea think about re-signing Boga, Arsenal urged to add Burnley striker

talkSPORT.com rounds up all the hottest transfer news and soccer gossip from Saturday’s papers and on line.

Arsenal have been urged to signal Burnley striker Chris Wood if they will need to locate a substitute for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette. Rumours of a departure of a person or equally of the gamers carry on to circulate and it has been suggested Wooden could be the club’s new Olivier Giroud. Entire Tale

Juventus are weighing up a go for Santos ahead Kaio Jorge who has been dubbed the ‘next Cristiano Ronaldo’. The 18-calendar year-previous is contracted until December 2021 and has a release clause of £43million. Total Tale

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty

Kaio Jorge has impressed for Santos

Manchester United are in talks with Nemanja Matic over a new two-calendar year deal value £140,000-a-week. The Purple Devils triggered a clause in the 31-calendar year-old’s contract past week to preserve him at the club for at the very least yet another period. Talks are nevertheless ongoing over a new offer after rejuvenating his career at Outdated Trafford in latest months. (The Sun)

Willian has asked Chelsea if he can return to Brazil amid the coronavirus outbreak. The winger, who’s deal with the Blues expires in the summer months, is reported to be worried about the wellbeing of his spouse and daughters. (Mirror)

Getty Images – Getty

Willian’s agreement at Chelsea expires on June 30

Jeremie Boga could be re-signed by Chelsea as they have a £12.8million acquire-back again clause in his contract. The winger has amazed with Sassuolo in Serie A and the Blues are mentioned to be thinking of a go to bring him back just after leaving Stamford Bridge in 2018. (Mail)

Juventus want to present Chelsea Miralem Pjanic as component of a swap deal for Jorginho. The Italian midfielder was signed by the Blues final summertime and if he ended up to transfer to Turin he would website link up with former boss Maurizio Sarri. (Corriere dello Activity)

Odion Ighalo earns an additional £8,000 for each purpose and £9,000 per get for the duration of his mortgage spell at Manchester United. The striker is having £180,000-a-7 days even though at Previous Trafford from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua but has more incentives to top up his wage. (The Sun)

Barcelona and True Madrid are considering a move for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba. The Austria global, 27, is stated to be doubtful about extending his current contract with the Bundesliga club with both equally Spanish golf equipment on notify if he turns into obtainable. (Bild)