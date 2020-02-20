[Manchester United in the bottom half, Arsenal move up – how the Premier League table would look without VAR]

It seems as though not a week goes by without a major VAR decision and gameweek 26 was no different.

Wolves were denied a goal, and a possible win, in a goalless draw with Leicester on Friday as VAR ruled out a Willy Boly first-half header.

AFP or licensors Nuno Espirito Santo was furious with VAR following their 0-0 draw with Leicester

After a video assistant review, Pedro Neto was adjudged millimetres offside in the build up.

Only Sheffield United (five) have had more goals chalked off than Wolves (four) by VAR this season.

Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo was baffled by the decision.

He said: “There used to be an expression here in England about ‘clear daylight’ in these decisions.

“The law is the law, but is there a clear advantage? I’m still positive, I’m upset of course because Molineux was buzzing and suddenly was down.

“Something has to be done. When you have something and someone takes it away, you don’t like it but the law is the law.

“I’m not a specialist on refereeing, we are not judging the work of the referees here. I’m frustrated with the situation and all that is involved. We should not be sitting here talking about this.”

Getty Images – Getty Wolves captain Conor Coady has hit out at VAR in the past as well

It was two points dropped for Wolves, who could have closed the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea to three points.

Meanwhile, there was another VAR call in Tottenham’s 3-2 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Steven Bergwijn raced through on goal and was about to pull the trigger, before Bjorn Engels made a last-ditch challenge.

However, a video assistant review showed Engels had got the man before the ball and awarded a penalty to Spurs.

Heung-Min Son’s resulting spot-kick was saved by Pepe Reina, but the forward scored the rebound to put Tottenham 2-1 up.

Getty Images – Getty Heung-min Son was Tottenham’s hero at Villa Park with a last-minute winner

Villa boss Dean Smith hit out at decision.

He said: ”It was a farcical VAR decision. I don’t get it. There’s 42,000 people in the stadium, he gives a goal-kick and everyone believes it’s a goal-kick.

“The criteria is clear and obvious, it’s not clear and obvious. [Referee] Martin Atkinson stood up but his authority has been taken away.

“I said to Martin at half-time I didn’t blame him but if he was brave enough to walk over to that monitor it takes 30 seconds, you go, ‘No, I’m happy with my decision’ and we play on.

“Instead we go into an environment where there’s no feel for the game or what’s happened and we make a decision.”

Elsewhere, Chelsea suffered a blow in the race for the top four with a 2-0 home defeat to Manchester United on Monday.

And Chelsea were on the receiving end of two VAR decisions.

Getty Images – Getty It was a frustrating night for Frank Lampard (right) and Chelsea

After Anthony Martial gave United the lead, Kurt Zouma thought he had levelled for the hosts, however, the goal was disallowed by VAR due to a push from Cesar Azpilicueta on Brandon Williams.

Despite replays showing Fred pushing Azpilicueta into Williams, the goal was still ruled out.

The Red Devils went 2-0 up through a Harry Maguire header, which proved controversial as the United captain appeared fortunate to stay on the pitch for a kick out at Michy Batshuayi in the first-half.

VAR reviewed the incident and did not deem it serious enough to even book the England defender.

Getty Images – Getty Olivier Giroud thought he had pulled a goal back for Chelsea

Chelsea substitute Olivier Giroud looked to have halved the deficit when he headed past David de Gea, but once again VAR intervened to further frustrate the Blues.

A VAR review showed the France striker’s toe was offside before he emphatically met Mason Mount’s cross.

But how has VAR altered the look of the English top-flight? Below is how the Premier League table would look without VAR after 26 games…

Neil Warnock says VAR will flourish once Mike Riley quits the PGMOL – He’s a robot!

torment

Former ref Bobby Madley ‘thinks it may have been Leeds fan’ who spread dog rumour Done

Former Boro man Braithwaite could cost more than Neymar if clubs want him from Barca Sympathy

Man City ball boy consoled after picking up ball while in play against West Ham JIMMY

Greaves on scoring four against Liverpool, painful Spurs exit, and Clough Praise

Werner responds to transfer links with ‘best team in the world’ Liverpool mind out

Mourinho plays down Alli tantrum after he slams boot and nearly hits teammate BLOW

Haaland to the Premier League? ‘Not this summer, no chance’, says ex-Norway star GONG

Jimmy Greaves’ son ‘amazed and overwhelmed’ by campaign to see legend honoured revealed

Arsenal’s shock record against Olympiacos laid bare Bees Greaves

The Chelsea and Milan men Spurs fans should be thankful to for ‘Sir’ Jimmy

1. Liverpool: 72 points (Actual position = 1)

Points difference: -4

2. Man City: 57 points (Actual position = 2)

Points difference: +3

3. Leicester: 45 points (Actual position = 3)

Points difference -5

Getty Images – Getty Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers was happy to come away with a point against Wolves

4. Chelsea: 44 points (Actual position = 4)

Points difference +3

5. Wolves: 41 points (Actual position = 8)

Points difference +5

6. Everton: 39 points (Actual position = 9)

Points difference +3

7. Sheffield United: 38 points (Actual position = 6)

Points difference -1

8. Tottenham: 37 points (Actual position = 5)

Points difference -3

Getty Images – Getty Tottenham have been helped by VAR this season

9. Arsenal: 37 points (Actual position = 10)

Points difference +3

10. Burnley: 35 points (Actual position = 11)

Points difference +1

11. Manchester United: 34 points (Actual position = 7)

Points difference -4

12. Newcastle: 31 points (Actual position = 13)

Points difference 0

Getty Images – Getty Newcastle boss Steve Bruce won’t have too many VAR moans

13. West Ham: 30 points (Actual position = 18)

Points difference +6

14. Crystal Palace: 29 points (Actual position = 14)

Points difference -1

15. Aston Villa: 26 points (Actual position = 17)

Points difference +1

16. Southampton: 26 points (Actual position = 12)

Points difference -5

AFP or licensors Southampton may be thankful for VAR

17. Watford: 24 points (Actual position = 19)

Points difference 0

18. Norwich: 24 points (Actual position = 20)

Points difference +6

19. Bournemouth: 23 points (Actual position = 16)

Points difference -3

20. Brighton: 20 points (Actual position = 15)

Points difference: -7