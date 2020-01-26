Manchester United is considering firing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and could take on English coach Gareth Southgate after Euro 2020

Manchester United will consider firing coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, and Gareth Southgate is seen as the leading candidate for his successor.

Solskjaer was finally transferred to Old Trafford in March 2019. However, Man United has been in terrible shape since then and is currently experiencing the worst Premier League season ever.

Solskjaer is under increasing pressure

The Daily Mail says that if the results don’t improve, the Norwegian will go and English boss Southgate could take the lead after Euro 2020.

The report also claims that Man United wants Solskjaer to spin the helm. However, older sources cited the “Kenny Dalglish scenario” when Liverpool got rid of the club legend in 2012 that paved the way for Brendan Rodgers and then for Jürgen Klopp.

Southgate did very well in England and finished fourth at the 2018 World Cup

Solskjaer was a fantastic servant as a player who scored the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final, but he privately admits that he won’t have three years to win a trophy like Klopp in Liverpool.

Man United’s season had bottomed out this week when they were beaten against Burnley for the first time since 1962, causing fans to protest the owners.

They have a possibly awkward draw in the FA Cup on Sunday when they go to League Two Tranmere, where they reach round four against Premier League Watford.

You can listen to the full commentary of Tranmere vs Manchester United LIVE on talkSPORT from 3 p.m.

Man United then play in Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final – the Red Devils are 3-1 behind after being humiliated in the first leg in Old Trafford on January 7th.

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was widely regarded as the favorite to get the job should the vacancy arise.

Ex-Spurs star Jamie O’Hara told talkSPORT that Man United should stop delaying the inevitable and get Pochettino to it as soon as possible.

He said: “There is a manager who is incredible and has no job!

Jamie O’Hara is amazed that Man United will stay with Solskjaer when Pochettino is available

“I could understand (keep Solskjaer) if nobody was available, but the perfect addition to Manchester United is Pochettino, and I can’t believe they have waited so long.”

“We are waiting for the inevitable. Ole Gunner Solskjaer will not bring back the glory years – he is not – so get a manager who can rebuild a team that knows the players he wants and make the club more attractive for players who come in. “

However, the Mail report states that Southgate is seen as a good solution to continue Man United’s youth development policy and act as a responsible figurehead.

Southgate, who led England to an impressive semi-final at the 2018 World Cup, is a regular visitor to Man United’s training ground.