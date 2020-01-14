Manchester United is in talks with Sporting Lisbon to sign Bruno Fernandes: reports

LONDON – Manchester United have had discussions with Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon about midfielder Bruno Fernandes’ move, but clubs have yet to agree on the fee, reports released on Tuesday.

United, fifth in the Premier League, wants to strengthen its midfield for the rest of the season. Record player Paul Pogba recovers from an ankle operation and Scott McTominay from a knee injury.

Sporting estimated the 25-year-old Fernandes was worth £ 60m ($ 77.97m) while Sky Sports said the deal could result in defender Marcos Rojo moving in the other direction.

Fernandes scored two goals on Saturday when Sporting Vitoria defeated Setubal 3-1, and head coach Silas wasn’t sure whether the Portuguese international could face Benfica on Friday.

“I can’t guarantee any of these things because I don’t know. Bruno is a big player and all players like him have a lot of market,” said Sky Sports Silas.

“I don’t like to think about it, but I think about alternatives if Bruno leaves. I hope it doesn’t, but we have to think about it.”