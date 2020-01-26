Official statistics have confirmed that Manchester United has become one of the least efficient Premier League clubs since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure.

The Red Devils have had a net turnover of over half a billion pounds since 2013 and have managed to collect an average of less than two points per game.

In comparison, Southampton is at the other end of the spectrum thanks to its extremely low net spending.

Ed Woodward has a lot of responsibility in the eyes of some fans

Rival Liverpool spent nearly £ 200m net over the same period, earning more than two points per game to make them one of the most efficient teams in the country.

Since Ferguson retired in 2013, the club has gone through a downward spiral as no less than four permanent managers have tried to achieve consistent success.

The statistics (courtesy of transfermarkt.com) are likely to anger Red Devils fans even more after fans protested the Glazer family during Wednesday night’s 0-2 loss to Burnley.

United fans are reportedly planning a mass strike during Premier League wolves clash to express their anger over the club’s ownership.

United’s spending habits are exaggerated

Southampton is good value for money

Old Trafford could go empty-handed on February 1 as supporters protest United owners and Deputy CEO Ed Woodward.

According to Mirror, more and more fans are planning to leave the stadium in the 58th minute the next time the Red Devils perform at Old Trafford.

The 58th minute symbolizes the memory of the Munich air disaster of 1958.