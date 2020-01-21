Manchester United legend Gary Neville asks the club to fire Ed Woodward for poor recruitment

Ed Woodward should be released from Manchester United, ex-Red Devils captain Gary Neville believes.

Neville became the vice president of Man United after the team failed 2-0 in Liverpool on Sunday.

Sky Sports (YouTube)

Neville ran out of patience with Woodward

The club has spent around £ 850m on players in the six and a half years since Sir Alex Ferguson’s resignation, but has only made the top four twice since then.

They have the highest wages in the Premier League, but are currently 30 points behind leaders Liverpool and five points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea.

If they didn’t qualify for next season’s Champions League for a second season, it would massively impact their earnings, although they could still make it this season by winning the Europa League.

And Neville believes it’s time for Man United to drop the former investment banker.

“I can’t change United’s ownership, no one can. I have trouble understanding why the owners continue to trust the management team to oversee the construction of a Premier League title winning team since Sir Alex left,” he told Gary Neville podcast.

Getty

Woodward has become an unpopular figure in Old Trafford

“Two weeks ago I saw a statistic that United has the second highest payroll in the world. And that’s the squad they have. It is unforgivable. It’s really.

“I can’t believe the investment that has gone into the squad for the past five, six, seven years, and you end up on the pitch.

“If you don’t lose your job because you got this investment, this payroll and the team on the pitch, then I have to say that something is really wrong.

“There is real talent in this management team. But what the club has been doing for several years is that they put the best football operators in their class in this club, and they don’t.” They don’t and it’s a mess. ‘

Woodward is the highest paid director in the Premier League, with a £ 3.16 million profit last season.

The Glazers, who own Man United, were exposed to a series of angry chants during their victory over Norwich at Old Trafford on January 11th.

The aversion to Woodward and the club’s management has grown in recent years, and fans have been targeting the Glazers since their takeover in 2005.

Man United had setbacks in the transfer window in January after Erling’s bride Haaland lost to Borussia Dortmund – the striker scored a 20-minute hat-trick on his Dortmund debut on Saturday.

It is not clear whether Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes will sign with Man United, who is reported to have difficulty negotiating a fee with Sporting Lisbon.

They fight for options up front after manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms that Marcus Rashford will be out for up to three months and have a double stress break in the back.

“Solskjaer is a scam!” – Man United fan gives up the season ticket and sits on the waiting list in Liverpool

Neville also believes that his former club should coordinate a behind-the-scenes plan to ensure he is back at the top, but doubts the club has the expertise.

“Somewhere in the background at United, someone has to plan Liverpool’s downfall and reappear above them,” added Neville. “It requires wise, smart, and good people, and I’m not sure they’re there.

“There is an element in you that has to accept that Liverpool is a big football club, but there are some big decisions to be made in this United boardroom. I can’t believe which squad they ended up with after investing.

Getty Images – Getty

The defeat in Anfield showed that Man United is far from Liverpool

“The thing that should shock the owners more than anything, they should see the last minute goal (by Mohamed Salah on Sunday) – they should do it every day in their office in America – Liverpool fans sing:” We should not be moved. ‘

“I feel emotional. I was proud to be part of a great United team. As a United fan, I had a difficult childhood. I saw Liverpool win every title it felt like, and then United started winning and holding it for a long time. “