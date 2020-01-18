Manchester United legend Gary Neville warns new captain Harry Maguire against getting fat and fast.

Harry Maguire is the new captain of Manchester United, but club legend Gary Neville immediately warned the England international.

Maguire succeeds Ashley Young after the 34-year-old ended his move to Inter Milan on Friday evening.

The central defender moved to Old Trafford in the summer for a world record fee for a defender and has made a noticeable difference to the central defender.

Neville, who was captain of United for five years, immediately agreed with the 26-year-old, but urged him to get through the trials and difficulties.

He tweeted: “Congratulations! The s *** will come thick and fast in the next year or two.

“Stay tuned, you are the captain of the largest club in the world and he will be promoted and won again.”

Neville was captain of United under Sir Alex Ferguson for five years

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the news at his press conference on Friday before United travels to Anfield to face bitter rival Liverpool.

Solskjaer said: “Harry came in and wore the captain’s armband and he will continue to wear it.”

“He was a leader in the group and I wasn’t surprised, but impressed with his leadership skills.”

The Sheffield United Academy graduate started their home game against Liverpool in October, eliminating the threats posed by Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Although Adam Lallana finally scored a crucial equalizer for the Reds, Maguire is confident of posting a positive result in the Premier League home game.

When asked if their previous result against the Reds would give them a boost, Maguire told the club’s official website: “Yes, it gives us confidence, but as a team we are confident that we can get into any game.”

“We played a draw against Liverpool and won against City, which are currently the best teams in the Premier League. So we are confident that we can get three points in each game, and we will do that on Sunday. ‘