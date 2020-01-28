Manchester United legend, Patrice Evra, shows a remarkable three-week body transformation

Patrice Evra used social media to showcase his dramatic body transformation in his own fitness program after just three weeks.

The Manchester United legend ended with a father who ‘really ate bad’ and ‘hadn’t had a gym for a month.’

Instagram / @ patrice.evra

Evra shared the results on social media

The former left-back, who has since been known for his antics on social media, has released a new fitness e-guide called “No Excuses”.

“It wasn’t by chance that I became a champion,” said the 38-year-old. “I’ve learned a lot in my 20-year career and put it on paper.

“No Excuses is packed with my real experience. You will learn what I have done to be successful for so long and how you can apply it to your own life.”

In addition to his recent engagement, Evra also completed his coaching badge at United, where he worked as a player for eight years during the club’s heyday.

He works with the U-18 Red Devils along with academy trainer Neil Ryan.

Evra said in September: “I want to let all players know when you wear this shirt that you understand the story on your back.

“I’m here to make sure people understand what it means to play for this club.”