Manchester United make prime four, Tottenham to tumble, and West Ham survive – Super Laptop predicts closing Leading League desk

Even though they missing to Watford, Liverpool have, surely, wrapped up the Premier League title – but there is so considerably even now to be performed for all over the desk.
Currently Leicester, Chelsea, Gentleman United, and Tottenham are all on the lookout shaky in the run-in, supplying the likes of Wolves, Arsenal, Burnley, and Sheffield United all a sniff of Champions League qualification.
We could be established for 1 of the most exciting finales ever with it wanting as if it might effectively go until the extremely past kick.
There is also a large amount to play for down at the bottom, particularly with Norwich buying up a critical get around the Foxes previous Friday – could another great escape be on?
Aston Villa and Bournemouth are the sides who look in fast danger but Watford, West Ham, and Brighton are in touching distance of the relegation zone also.
But how do we consider the last desk will look? talkSPORT’s renowned Tremendous Pc has been looking at the figures and provided us its prediction for how the Leading League desk will glimpse arrive May perhaps.
Darren Bent suggests Liverpool should really not rule out advertising Mohamed Salah
progressing
Arteta presents injuries update on Tierney and hints at imminent return
Fully Tottenham
There is certainly six Spurs players I’d like to preserve – all people else can get out
Carry ON
Liverpool players will not care about finish of ‘Invincibles’ bid, insists previous Purple
Merseyside to seaside
Neil Critchley leaves Liverpool U23s to turn out to be Blackpool head mentor
Review
Arsenal’s ideal end result, Spurs are heading nowhere, and Moyes proves himself wrong
revealed
FA Trophy semi-ultimate attract stay on talkSPORT two: Plus draw for FA Vase semi-finals
crimson rant
Noel Gallagher on Liverpool lovers: ‘They are even worse losers but awful winners’
joker
Mendy steals photographer’s digicam for the duration of Male City’s Carabao Cup celebrations
Error-Vulnerable
‘David de Gea is arrogant’ – Gentleman United keeper slammed right after most up-to-date major blunder
shocker
De Gea and Pickford hailed as two of the ideal close to even with position major for faults
20. Norwich (relegated)
19. Aston Villa (relegated)
18. Bournemouth (relegated)
17. Brighton
16. West Ham
15. Watford
14. Newcastle
13. Crystal Palace
12. Southampton
11. Burnley
10. Everton
nine. Arsenal
eight. Sheffield United
seven. Tottenham (Europa League qualification)
six. Wolves (Europa League qualification)
5. Chelsea (Champions League qualification)
4. Man United (Champions League qualification)
three. Leicester (Champions League qualification)
two. Male City (Now banned from UEFA competitions)
one. Liverpool (Leading League champions)
Saturday is GameDay on talkSPORT as we carry you 3 reside Leading League commentaries across our network