Manchester United make prime four, Tottenham to tumble, and West Ham survive – Super Laptop predicts closing Leading League desk

Even though they missing to Watford, Liverpool have, surely, wrapped up the Premier League title – but there is so considerably even now to be performed for all over the desk.

Currently Leicester, Chelsea, Gentleman United, and Tottenham are all on the lookout shaky in the run-in, supplying the likes of Wolves, Arsenal, Burnley, and Sheffield United all a sniff of Champions League qualification.

Getty Pictures – Getty Tottenham are between the golf equipment seemingly intent on failing to make the Premier League’s top four

We could be established for 1 of the most exciting finales ever with it wanting as if it might effectively go until the extremely past kick.

There is also a large amount to play for down at the bottom, particularly with Norwich buying up a critical get around the Foxes previous Friday – could another great escape be on?

Aston Villa and Bournemouth are the sides who look in fast danger but Watford, West Ham, and Brighton are in touching distance of the relegation zone also.

But how do we consider the last desk will look? talkSPORT’s renowned Tremendous Pc has been looking at the figures and provided us its prediction for how the Leading League desk will glimpse arrive May perhaps.

20. Norwich (relegated)

19. Aston Villa (relegated)

18. Bournemouth (relegated)

17. Brighton

16. West Ham

Getty Visuals – Getty West Ham may well effectively be saved by January signing Jarrod Bowen

15. Watford

14. Newcastle

13. Crystal Palace

12. Southampton

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl will direct his club to security despite a dreadful start off

11. Burnley

10. Everton

nine. Arsenal

eight. Sheffield United

Getty Visuals – Getty Sheffield United have had an unbelievable time

seven. Tottenham (Europa League qualification)

six. Wolves (Europa League qualification)

AFP or licensors Wolves rejoice versus Tottenham

5. Chelsea (Champions League qualification)

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Chelsea players rejoice from Bournemouth but they could continue to slip out of the best four

4. Man United (Champions League qualification)

Getty Visuals – Getty Bruno Fernandes can propel Person United into fourth place

three. Leicester (Champions League qualification)

Getty Photographs – Getty Leicester are stumbling to a third position finish

two. Male City (Now banned from UEFA competitions)

AFP or licensors Manchester Metropolis appear established to hold onto second place as Leicester stumble

one. Liverpool (Leading League champions)

Getty Visuals – Getty Runaway Leading League leaders Liverpool will not be caught

