Manchester United make prime four, Tottenham to tumble, and West Ham survive – Super Laptop predicts closing Leading League desk

By
Paula Griffin
-
manchester-united-make-prime-four,-tottenham-to-tumble,-and-west-ham-survive-–-super-laptop-predicts-closing-leading-league-desk

Even though they missing to Watford, Liverpool have, surely, wrapped up the Premier League title – but there is so considerably even now to be performed for all over the desk.

Currently Leicester, Chelsea, Gentleman United, and Tottenham are all on the lookout shaky in the run-in, supplying the likes of Wolves, Arsenal, Burnley, and Sheffield United all a sniff of Champions League qualification.

Tottenham are among the clubs seemingly intent on failing to make the Premier League’s top four

Getty Pictures – Getty

Tottenham are between the golf equipment seemingly intent on failing to make the Premier League’s top four

We could be established for 1 of the most exciting finales ever with it wanting as if it might effectively go until the extremely past kick.

There is also a large amount to play for down at the bottom, particularly with Norwich buying up a critical get around the Foxes previous Friday – could another great escape be on?

Aston Villa and Bournemouth are the sides who look in fast danger but Watford, West Ham, and Brighton are in touching distance of the relegation zone also.

But how do we consider the last desk will look? talkSPORT’s renowned Tremendous Pc has been looking at the figures and provided us its prediction for how the Leading League desk will glimpse arrive May perhaps.

Darren Bent suggests Liverpool should really not rule out advertising Mohamed Salah

progressing


Arteta presents injuries update on Tierney and hints at imminent return

Fully Tottenham


There is certainly six Spurs players I’d like to preserve – all people else can get out

Carry ON


Liverpool players will not care about finish of ‘Invincibles’ bid, insists previous Purple

Merseyside to seaside


Neil Critchley leaves Liverpool U23s to turn out to be Blackpool head mentor

Review


Arsenal’s ideal end result, Spurs are heading nowhere, and Moyes proves himself wrong

revealed


FA Trophy semi-ultimate attract stay on talkSPORT two: Plus draw for FA Vase semi-finals

crimson rant


Noel Gallagher on Liverpool lovers: ‘They are even worse losers but awful winners’

joker


Mendy steals photographer’s digicam for the duration of Male City’s Carabao Cup celebrations

Error-Vulnerable


‘David de Gea is arrogant’ – Gentleman United keeper slammed right after most up-to-date major blunder

shocker


De Gea and Pickford hailed as two of the ideal close to even with position major for faults

20. Norwich (relegated)

19. Aston Villa (relegated)

18. Bournemouth (relegated)

17. Brighton

16. West Ham

West Ham may well be saved by January signing Jarrod Bowen

Getty Visuals – Getty

West Ham may well effectively be saved by January signing Jarrod Bowen

15. Watford

14. Newcastle

13. Crystal Palace

12. Southampton

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl will lead his club to safety despite a dreadful start

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl will direct his club to security despite a dreadful start off

11. Burnley

10. Everton

nine. Arsenal

eight. Sheffield United

Sheffield United have had an incredible season

Getty Visuals – Getty

Sheffield United have had an unbelievable time

seven. Tottenham (Europa League qualification)

six. Wolves (Europa League qualification)

Wolves celebrate against Tottenham

AFP or licensors

Wolves rejoice versus Tottenham

5. Chelsea (Champions League qualification)

Chelsea players celebrate against Bournemouth but they could still slip out of the top four

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty

Chelsea players rejoice from Bournemouth but they could continue to slip out of the best four

4. Man United (Champions League qualification)

Bruno Fernandes can propel Man United into fourth position

Getty Visuals – Getty

Bruno Fernandes can propel Person United into fourth place

three. Leicester (Champions League qualification)

Leicester are stumbling to a third place finish

Getty Photographs – Getty

Leicester are stumbling to a third position finish

two. Male City (Now banned from UEFA competitions)

Manchester City look set to hold onto second place as Leicester stumble

AFP or licensors

Manchester Metropolis appear established to hold onto second place as Leicester stumble

one. Liverpool (Leading League champions)

Runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool won’t be caught

Getty Visuals – Getty

Runaway Leading League leaders Liverpool will not be caught

Saturday is GameDay on talkSPORT as we carry you 3 reside Leading League commentaries across our network