Manchester United met Tranmere for the sixth time in the stress-free FA Cup

Manchester United booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup when they won 6-0 in Tranmere on Sunday.

The draw was over at half-time when Man United scored five more goals – Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones and Anthony Martial made it into the top scorer list.

Man United was in a ruthless mood on Merseyside

Mason Greenwood scored another cool goal after the break when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ended a difficult week with a very easy win.

This was one of the most memorable shocks in the FA Cup given the poor shape of Man United and the terrible condition of Prenton Park.

However, this was not the reality as the Red Devils were at their best and the League One team was really under their spell.

They took the lead within ten minutes of Maguire’s opportunity to play the ball. The defender went to the edge of the box before shooting into the top corner.

Center-back Maguire’s attempt flew to the top corner

Solskjær’s men doubled their lead when Dalot fired a shot into the corner of the net after a good team up with Martial on the right and good skills.

And the draw ended with a 16-minute lead from Tranmere when Man United took the lead 3-0 and Lingard rolled the ball from the left this time.

The visitors were clearly in a ruthless mood and would score two more goals before half-time, so even the most optimistic Rovers fan would doubt a miraculous comeback.

Phil Jones reached fourth place when he skillfully turned into a corner from the left, and Martial took fifth place when his shot was deflected by Kieron Morris and Scott Davies eventually scored all the goals.

Man United inevitably subsided after the break, but there was still one – substitute Tahith Chong was stumbled into the box and Greenwood easily converted the penalty.

Greenwood received Man United’s sixth and final goal of the game

Next for United? A nice “easy” trip to Manchester City on Wednesday, where they have to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.