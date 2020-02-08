Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira had to see a hypnotherapist because of sleep disorders that were threatening to ruin his season

Andreas Pereira of Manchester United has reportedly seen a hypnotherapist for sleep disorders that affected his season.

With 33 appearances in all competitions, the midfielder has established himself in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team this season.

Getty Images – Getty

Andreas Pereira made 33 appearances for Man United this season

He has had the most United player appearances this season. Nine players came in as replacements while Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay were injured.

The sun claims the 24-year-old has sought the help of a hypnotherapist because insomnia threatens to negatively impact his season.

The report says Pereira had trouble resting while traveling to overseas games.

According to Ray Parlor, Jack Grealish is a “complete midfielder” and a perfect commitment for Man United

Then he sought professional help when he was affected the night before the Premier League games.

It goes without saying that he only needed four sessions to solve the problem.

Pereira has been used by Solskjaer in various positions this season, including as an attacking midfielder, as a low-lying playmaker and in a wide range.

LIVE on talkSPORT

Here you will find all LIVE comments on talkSPORT …

Wigan vs Preston (Saturday, 12 noon) – talkSPORT 2

Everton vs. Crystal Palace (Saturday, 12.30 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Sunderland vs. Ipswich (Saturday, 3 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

Brighton vs. Watford (Saturday 5:30 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Nottingham Forest v Leeds (Saturday 5:30 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

He has a goal and three assists in all the games he has played this season.

The midfielder switched from PSV to United in 2012, but only established himself as a regular in the first team last season.