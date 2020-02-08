Manchester United midfielder Fred speaks to Vanity and Unity issues at Old Trafford

Manchester United midfielder Fred has highlighted some issues related to the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are currently in seventh place among Sheffield United with just 35 points from 25 games.

Getty Images – Getty

Fred was a bright spark in a bad season for United

And Fred, who was one of the few brilliant performers in the XI this season, has admitted that issues like “vanity” and lack of “unity” take their toll.

The midfielder told De Sola: “We currently lack a lot. First of all we have to find out on the field that we lack creativity, especially in midfield.

“We also have to improve as a group, our group lacks the ‘cohesion mentality’, we have many problems.

“There is a lot of discussion, every group has such problems, but ours has them.

“Vanity is also an issue and we have to stop and just run on the field.

Yes he can

Emre Can scores a sensational 30-yard goal, but Dortmund is defeated by Leverkusen

sum up

Leeds stumbles again when Fulham and Brentford make ground under their feet in the chase

Howler

Mariappa scores a late own goal when Watford’s surrender results in a draw in Brighton

struck

“Grumpy” Spurs boss Mourinho is back to Man United, Merson claims

‘origi assist’

Milner’s funny answer to the news that Henderson’s wife gave birth

asked

Man United’s striker was approached by Jay Z’s agency, which represents several PL stars

YOUNG RIFLE

Cascarino introduces an Arsenal player who has improved tremendously under Arteta

DONUTS

Ancelotti responds to the strange moment Everton realized he was only wearing a sock

GAMEDAY

Brighton vs. Watford live: team news and talkSPORT coverage of big relegation scrap

hero

Van Nistelrooy may be the number one enemy of the state – but he still inspires the star of Arsenal W.F.C.

“We have to keep a goal in mind, focus on it and go forward.

“We have to be on the same page and nowadays some players have different goals. There are players who only want to solve problems on their own, and that’s wrong.”

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba has informed Red Devils fans of his positive injuries as he continues to struggle to get fit.

United has been struggling without Pogba, who is currently continuing his rehab in Dubai, but has now indicated that he may be back on social media soon.

On his Instagram posting, he wrote the message: “Slowly but surely”.