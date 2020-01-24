Manchester United must laugh with Carlos Tevez

If there is ever a buy dictionary definition of panic, Manchester United would be shown below…

Manchester United have not been going through an easy race of things lately and this is partly due to the fact that the club is not investing in the transfer window. They recently suffered two 2-0 defeats, one in Liverpool and the other at home against Burnley.

While question marks are linked to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future, would it be fair to blame him for the shock of a Manchester United season? No of course not. The players on the field are also to blame, as well as the board which, I must add, is generally very proactive in the transfer window and the right signatures are usually made.

Bruno Fernandes is a name that attracts the attention of Manchester United and rightly so, the creative midfielder would benefit the Red Devils massively and he is the right person for a clear position in need. Another position that Manchester United needs to strengthen is their attacking role because Marcus Rashford cannot do the job alone.

So I thought a little about the names that Manchester United could sign; Edinson Cavani would be nice, right? How about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal?

But no. According to Tuttosport, Manchester United could make a “surprise gesture” for Carlos Tevez, who currently plays at Boca Juniors. The 35-year-old played Manchester United in their heyday so fans would know what he * offered * before.

I must emphasize “habit”; I mean, the guy is 35 and he’s not getting any younger. He had his time and, in all honesty, he was one of the best strikers in the world during his heyday but no more.

Manchester United needs a young addition. Someone who can come and learn from the dream career that Marcus Rashford had when he was young. A player who will come with a new approach and can add a new dynamic of rhythm and excitement to the United front line. They cannot hold on to their past, they must go ahead and adapt to the times.

What do you think? Perhaps you have arguments for Carlos Tevez being one of the best signatories, in which case I would like to hear him. Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.