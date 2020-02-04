Manchester United MUST manage Mason Greenwood carefully, otherwise he could burn out like Liverpool’s Michael Owen

Rio Ferdinand warned Manchester United against putting too much pressure on Mason Greenwood’s shoulders too early, and highlighted how Michael Owen’s mismanagement affected his young career.

The 18-year-old Greenwood got on the first team scene at Old Trafford this season and scored 11 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions.

Mason Greenwood has had a breakthrough at Manchester United this season

And club legend Ferdinand, who spoke at the start of BT’s 4-3-3 strategy, was enthusiastic about the young attacker’s talents.

However, he’s afraid that Greenwood will burn out over time – something that happened to Owen as a teenager in Liverpool.

“I knew him as a child. He was someone who scored goals at will in any age group, ”said Ferdinand.

“He found it easy to score goals, and he seems to be doing the same in a Man United shirt that is top-notch in the first team.

“He is going well, I think we have to be careful how much pressure we put on his shoulders.

“He doesn’t need this responsibility, he’s too young. He has to be looked after in the right way.

Rio Ferdinand believes Michael Owen was poorly managed during his time in Liverpool

“Hopefully there are players in this dressing room and employees in this building who took the pressure off his shoulders and told him to go out and just learn the game.”

He continued: “We have to look closely at how Michael Owen was developed and cared for as a child. He was probably mistreated as a young child.

“He was playing too many games back then. Given his obvious talent, that was the reason, but at this age you have to take a little hold of her.

“Michael said himself that he probably had some injuries over the years because he played too many games too early. We don’t want this to happen to Mason.

“He is a wonderful footballer who can go on for many years at the highest level and can be a great talent in this country.”

