Manchester United news LIVE: Ferdinand plunges into an awkward recruitment process. TalkSPORT moderator asks Red Devils to sign FIVE players this month

By
Kay Koch
-
0
26
We’re keeping you up to date on the latest Manchester United news as the transfer window is now open.

Current top stories:

  • United changes £ 30m for 16-year-old from Birmingham City – called “the next Wayne Rooney”
  • Bruno Fernandes storms off the pitch, which could be his last appearance for Sporting Lisbon before Old Trafford changes
  • Paul Ince insists that Manchester United MUST sign Edinson Cavani or Danny Ings in January: “You can’t trust Anthony Martial.”
  • Louis van Gaal’s criticism of Ed Woodward seems more up-to-date than ever since Pochettino
  • The talkSPORT duo says Solskjaer should be replaced by a well-known manager
  • Manchester United legend Gary Neville asks the club to SACK Ed Woodward for poor recruitment
  • “Fan” reveals why he is moving from Man United to Liverpool in shock

