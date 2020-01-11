Manchester United “offers two players” for Sporting Lisbon to bring Bruno Fernandes to Old Trafford

Loading...

Manchester United are reportedly increasing their interest in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils have been associated with a change for the Portuguese international for some time, but have so far not been able to conclude a deal.

It was rumored that he joined United last summer, and he was linked again in the January transfer window.

AFP or licensor

Bruno Fernandes could finally fly to Manchester United

Portuguese news channel DN has reported it will be available for £ 60m this month, with the Manchester Club wanting to offer two players as Makeweight.

They claim that Marcos Rojo is one of the players they would send to the club that moved from Sporting to United in 2014.

Tottenham has also been linked to a midfielder change during the January transfer window.

Sports director Jorge Silas seemed to have resigned himself to losing Fernandes in a press conference this month.

“He is a great player. All players like Bruno always have a lot of market,” said Silas.

“We know that he’s always a much talked about player and he’s wanted by clubs as big as they say.”

“I don’t like to think about it beforehand, but I start to consider alternatives in our team if Bruno doesn’t stay with us.

“I hope that doesn’t happen. Unfortunately we can’t keep the best players in Portugal for long. Bruno is the best player in the league.”