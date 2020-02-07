Manchester United outcast Paul Pogba is the “scapegoat for everything” and could move to Liverpool or Man City, Darren Bent claims

Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent defended Paul Pogba and insisted that he be the “scapegoat for everything” at Manchester United.

Pogba only played eight games for United this season due to an ankle injury. The move became more likely in the summer, after reports that the club hierarchy had lowered the price for the midfielder.

Getty Images – Getty

Pogba’s long-term future at Manchester United remains a big question mark

When he returned to United from Juventus in August 2016, he was the world record buy of £ 89m at that time, but Pogba’s second quote had more lows than highs.

Still, Bent believes he will be held responsible for everything that went wrong in Old Trafford and insists that he will have no problem finding another club.

“Sometimes you have to be a little sorry. He’s the scapegoat for absolutely everything [at Manchester United], ”he told talkSPORT.

“Even if he doesn’t play, people blame him and always talk about him.

“I don’t think the social media aspect helps him sometimes. When he says he’s sick and then at his brother’s wedding, he’s dancing around – obviously rubbing people in the wrong direction.

SLAUGHTER

“He broke in and Kung-Fu kicked him” – Nolan and Big Sam in the crazy Bolton fight

inform

What the Premier League table looks like since Jose Mourinho was appointed Spurs boss

inevitable

Predicting the exact date Liverpool wins the Premier League

stay fit

Who needs a break? Liverpool’s star training with his brother’s club in Brazil

SENTENCED?

West Ham’s relegation would be “the greatest shame in Premier League history”

not good enough

The Man United team is concerned about training methods that are too simple and very British

Super computer

How the final table of the 2019/20 championship is likely to end

defiant

Marcelo Bielsa holds a stunning 59-minute press conference and picks up Nketiah

“But if you talk about Manchester United selling it, there are likely to be a number of teams lining up to get it.”

“I know people say they have to suffer a defeat against him, but I can see that he can go pretty much anywhere he wants – by the way, in certain Premier League teams.”

In this regard, Bent Pogba is convinced that both Manchester City and Liverpool will be interested in signing the World Cup winner this summer.

“If someone like Paul Pogba comes on the market and we don’t forget that he is only 26 years old, there will be so many customers,” he said.

“I would not be surprised if teams like Manchester City came in for him. I can see that he will also join Liverpool’s team.

Getty Images – Getty

Darren Bent believes Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp are both interested in signing Pogba

“When he’s in top form, he can keep up with most teams around the world.”

He added: “One thing that you can’t question about Pogba is its quality. I’ve heard people call him an average footballer, and that’s utter nonsense. He’s a top footballer.

“When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer joined, there was a series of eleven games in which Pogba was voted PFA team of the year.

“This is probably his only consistent period in a Manchester United shirt. We saw which levels he could go to.”

Bent admits that it is beneficial for everyone involved that Pogba leaves in the summer, suggesting that people will have to find another scapegoat if the outright midfielder leaves.

Alan Brazil suggests that Paul Pogba isn’t interested in Man United

“Is it a headache that Manchester United is tired of? He’s been hurt the longest, but we’re still talking about him, ”he concluded.

“Because he’s not even on the pitch and we’re still talking about him, I might be wondering if it is best for them to separate.

“Then everyone can focus on the Manchester United football club – instead of looking for a scapegoat who is Paul Pogba for everything that has gone wrong in recent years.”