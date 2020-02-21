[manchester-united-player-ratings-vs-club-brugge:-martial-grabs-essential-absent-aim]

BRUGGE, BELGIUM – FEBRUARY 20: Sergio Romero of Manchester United dejected following Emmanuel Dennis of Club Brugge scored a intention to make it one- for the duration of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 initial leg match among Club Brugge and Manchester United at Jan Breydel Stadium on February 20, 2020 in Brugge, Belgium. (Picture by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Visuals)

Anthony Martial struck a important absent aim for Manchester United in their 1-one attract with Club Brugge.

United have been off to a disastrous start out in their spherical-of-32 fixture versus Club Brugge, with Emmanuel Bonaventure supplying the property facet the direct inside 15 minutes.

With Nemanja Matic thinking he’d gained a corner, Simon Mignolet‘s swift thinking released Bonaventure on intention, who only had to chip the ball in excess of an onrushing Sergio Romero.

The Purple Devils appeared listless for most of the to start with 50 percent just after the opener, with Brugge continuing to threaten every time they ventured forward. Inevitably, Anthony Martial latched on to a free toss-in by Brugge youngster De Cuyper, grabbing United’s equalizer with significantly less than 10 minutes to go in the initial 50 percent.

The second half noticed Brugge management far more possession, but United appeared dangerous when they countered. Odion Ighalo was introduced with much more than 20 minutes to go, but couldn’t make a distinction.

Bruno Fernandes was all over again amazing even although he performed fewer minutes than any person else on the pitch. The 25-calendar year-previous posed a intention danger every time he experienced the ball, and could have easily scored specified more time.

United will go into the return leg as favorites to qualify many thanks to the absent purpose. Let us just take a search at how personal gamers done at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

GK: Sergio Romero five/10

Romero was uncharacteristically hasty for Brugge’s target, speeding outside the penalty box and enabling Bonaventure to chip him. He had minor to do for most of the match, but made a few of critical saves from restricted angles to hold United in the recreation.

His oversight notwithstanding, Romero really should go on being United’s starter in the Europa League.