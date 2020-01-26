Manchester United pushed to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa to replace Mauricio Pochettino

Tony Cascarino believes Manchester United should replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and not former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Red Devils have fought under Solskjaer and Pochettino is generally seen as the favorite to intervene should the club decide to fire the Norwegian.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under great pressure in Old Trafford

Spurs fired the Argentine in November after a poor result – despite his five-year transformation of the club – and made him available immediately.

TalkSPORT presenter Cascarino, however, argues that United should choose the man who inspired Pochettino.

Leeds manager Bielsa is on the brink of the long-awaited return of the whites to the Premier League.

The Argentine, nicknamed “El Loco”, is a cult hero in Yorkshire thanks to his high octane philosophy and crazy personality.

Pochettino has not ruled out moving to another Premier League club

Marcelo Bielsas Leeds is second in the championship

“Pochettino is Taste of the Month,” said Cascarino of the Weekend Breakfast Show. “I would have Bielsa through Pochettino every day.

“Look at what he changed in Leeds. Pochettino was a very good manager at Spurs. He did an incredible job.

“But I’m talking about the style of play. Remember, Pochettino is a student of Bielsa and how he plays.

“If you are looking for a manager to play with Manchester United’s traditionally aggressive, offensive style, Bielsa would be my first choice.”