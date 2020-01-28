Manchester United release statement after fans attacked Ed Woodward’s hometown with torches and sang “He Will Die”

Manchester United has condemned the actions of a group of supporters who gathered outside Ed Woodward’s house and threw torches at the property while singing that he was “going to die”.

In front of the house of United’s deputy chairman in Cheshire, a hooded show of around 20 people was pictured on Tuesday evening in protest against the leadership of the club and the ownership of the Glazers.

The fans protested in disgusting scenes outside Woodward’s house

They rang the doorbell and, when there was no answer, sprayed red paint over it and shot torches and a smoke bomb at the house.

United has released a statement saying they are working with the police to identify those involved and are resolutely taking action against those present to banish them from the club forever.

Woodward, his wife, and two young children are said not to have been on the property at the time of the incident.

A statement from the club said: “Manchester United Football Club was made aware of the incident outside one of our employees this evening.

“We know that if we work with the Greater Manchester police to find the culprits of this unjustified attack, the football world will join behind us.

“Anyone found guilty of a crime or found an offense on this property will be locked for life by the club and can be subject to criminal prosecution.

“Fans who express their opinion are one thing, criminal harm and the intention to endanger life are another. There is simply no excuse for that. “

Woodward was the subject of growing United discontent. The club has not won the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson’s resignation in 2013 and is currently fifth in the table, 33 points behind the leader and fierce rival Liverpool.