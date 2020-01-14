Manchester United remain number one in the Money League for English clubs, but Liverpool and Man City take the lead, Barcelona and Real Madrid overall

They are no longer the kings of their own division, and Manchester United’s 23-year financial dominance could soon come to an end.

In terms of revenue, the 20-time English champion is still the leader in Deloitte’s Football Money League, but his place at the top could be jeopardized by Manchester City or Liverpool next year.

Barcelona is meanwhile far ahead.

With a profit of £ 627.1m for the 2018/19 season, United ranks third behind Spanish giants £ 741.1m and Real Madrid’s £ 667.5m.

The closest rivals to the Premier League are City and Liverpool in sixth and seventh place. The blues are just 88.9 million pounds behind.

United, the best English club since Deloitte to run the Money League survey based on the 1996/97 financial results for the first time, is forecasting a revenue decline of between £ 560m and £ 580m in 2019/20. The club has the prospect of a second season in a row without revenue from the Champions League.

Radio business money is the most important for clubs, accounting for 44 percent of total revenue.

The next Money League will come out in 2021. It will cover the current season that Liverpool is on the way to winning the Premier League, and both teams and Manchester City have a real chance of winning the Champions League.

Liverpool have reached the last two Champions League finals and are well on their way to making it three consecutive times and winning a first division title since 1990

The top 10

1.Barcelona £ 741.1m (£ 611.6m in 2017/18)

2.Real Madrid – £ 667.5m (£ 665.2m)

3. Manchester United £ 627.1m (£ 589.8m)

4.Bavaria Munich £ 581.8m (£ 557.4m)

5.Paris St-Germain £ 560.5m (£ 479.9m)

6.Manchester City £ 538.2m (£ 503.5m)

7.Liverpool £ 533m (£ 455.1m)

8.Tottenham £ 459.3m (£ 379.4m)

9.Chelsea £ 452.2m (£ 448m)

10.Juventus £ 405.2m (£ 349.5m)

“It is definitely a possibility that United will lose this place,” said Dan Jones, partner of the Sports Business Group at Deloitte. “Depending on where they are in this range of planned earnings (£ 560m to £ 580m) and whether City and Liverpool do well in the Champions League, this could be very, very close.

“If you think about where we were 10 years ago, the idea that City United would overhaul financially would be far-fetched.”

Deloitte posted sales of £ 278.5m in 2008/09, followed by City with just under £ 200m (£ 87m). At that time, United was also just under £ 100m ahead of Liverpool.

Tottenham has the highest position in the eighth table of all time with a turnover of £ 459.3m and is the best-placed London club for the first time since the first Money League.

Their rival in north London, Arsenal, suffered a second consecutive season without Champions League football and dropped from ninth to eleventh.

Chelsea, who announced a £ 96m after-tax loss for New Year’s Eve for 2018/19, are ninth in the table, while the other Premier League representatives West Ham and Everton are 18th and 19th respectively.

Barcelona dwarf real

Deloitte said a “key factor” for the club’s profitability was the decision to conduct merchandising and licensing activities on its own.

Jones added, “Barca is a clear example of a club that is adapting to changing market conditions, reducing reliance on broadcast revenue, and focusing on growing revenue that is under its control.

“The club’s commercial operations generated revenue of EUR 383.5 million (GBP 326.6 million), which is more than the total revenue of the twelfth club in this year’s Money League.

“As the club expects further growth in commercial revenue of EUR 30m (GBP 25.5m) and total revenue of almost EUR 880m (GBP 749.5m) in 2019/20, we expect that they’ll keep the top spot in the next issue. “