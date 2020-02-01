Manchester United signed former Watford striker Odion Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua for six months at the last minute

Manchester United ended 30-year-old striker Odion Ighalo’s commitment to a six-month loan from Shanghai Shenhua in a dramatic late-date move.

The former Watford striker signed a last minute deal with the Red Devils before the deal was signed before 11:00 PM.

Ighalo, the Nigerian international, was a late goal for both United and Tottenham, who also tried to get a similar deal, but were rejected.

Despite the time difference and the continuing travel situation caused by the Corona virus outbreak in China, United managed to get a deal through the eleventh hour.

Ighalo, who is still in China and had no medical care before the move, is expected to fly to Manchester in the next few days.

“Odion is an experienced player,” said United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“He will offer us a different kind of center forward for the short period that he stays with us.

“A great boy and very professional, he will make the most of his time here.”

United had previously expressed interest in Josh King from Bournemouth but preferred a loan agreement and was unable to reach a permanent transfer agreement.

The club was keen to sign a striker this month to cover Marcus Rashford, who has been suspended for up to three months due to an injury.

Ighalo scored 16 Premier League goals for Watford between 2015 and 2017 after leading the Hornets to first division.

He joined Changchun Yatai in 2017 and became one of the hottest strikers in China. He scored 36 goals in 55 league games before moving to Shanghai Shenhua before the 2019 season.