Manchester United signs loan deal after Tottenham’s bid for the former Watford striker failed

According to talkSPORT, Manchester United has reached an agreement to borrow Shanghai striker Odion Ighalo from Shenhua for six months.

The Red Devils are now facing a race against time to finalize the deal before the transfer window closes at 11:00 p.m.

Getty – Contributor

Ighalo is eager to return to the Premier League

United are said to be confident of making the deal for Ighalo before the time runs out.

The former Watford striker appeared as a sought-after man on the cut-off date, and Tottenham failed to sign him on a similar deal.

Tottenham has been without the injured Harry Kane for at least three months while the Red Devils are looking for someone to replace Marcus Rashford who has been out for a similar amount of time.

TalkSPORT presenter Jim White announced that Spurs would sign the striker on a six-month loan agreement, but the move was rejected by the Chinese Super League club.

The Red Devils intensified their desperate search for a striker on the cut-off date and previously failed with a late attempt to sign Bournemouth striker Josh King.

Ighalo becomes the club’s third addition after signing Bruno Fernandes of Sporting Lisbon and Nathan Bishop of Southend.