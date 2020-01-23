Manchester United sold a lie with Aaron Wan-Bissaka

The Manchester United defender has been targeted by attackers a few times this season …

When Manchester United signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Crystal Palace for an initial £ 45 million, there was bound to be a lot of excitement in the air. Gareth Southgate was a known back-side supporter and if he could enter England’s first team at the age of 21, then he would surely be good enough for Manchester United.

However, during his half season as a player, that was not the case, but we did not talk about it as much as he should. The blame on social media seems to be linked to other factors such as the midfielder, but when you look at the statistics, it’s actually Wan-Bissaka who is to blame.

Take Manchester United’s last game against Burnley for example, where they lost 2-0. According to Sofascore, Wan-Bissaka has lost possession more than any other player on the field (34).

Most of Burnley’s attacks hit the right area of ​​Manchester United, where Wan-Bissaka was supposed to cover. This is not the first time this has happened either, since Liverpool and Arsenal have also humiliated United by targeting the area in which Wan-Bissaka is supposed to defend. For one of the best defensive backs in the world, or at least according to rumors, it is not enough.

Obviously, you have to take into account certain factors such as Wan-Bissaka only supported by Daniel James on the right side which, let’s face it, is not the most defensively equipped either.

I am not saying that Wan-Bissaka is not a talented rear. Obviously it is, otherwise Manchester United wouldn’t spend a lot of money on it. However, to classify him as a good defender of the ball simply because he makes a few tackles is unfair and Solskjaer must realize it if he wants to correct his defensive form.

In fact, the need for Wan-Bissaka to make so many tackles, many of which are on the last try, shows that he is doing something wrong in the first place. These are all simple things that can be easily resolved if the problem is resolved.

Wan-Bissaka is great for the future, but there must be a reason why the big teams, and even Burnley, are targeting and dominating. It does not respond well to the pressure that any rear end should learn to do.

What do you think of Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s displays in a Manchester United jersey so far?