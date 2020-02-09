Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford ‘wooed’ by Jay Zs Roc Nation as an A-list agency trying to represent the footballer

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is reportedly being wooed by Roc Nation, the American entertainment agency founded by rapper Jay-Z

The English attacker, who shone with 14 Premier League goals in 22 games this season, had informal talks with agency officials at the Super Bowl in Miami last Sunday.

Roc Nation, with offices in LA, New York and London, wants to add him to a growing list of soccer players, including Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, as well as a number of top-class American athletes and the South Africa Rugby World Cup. Winner captain Siya Kolisi.

The 22-year-old Rashford is currently represented by his brothers Dane Rashford and Dwaine Maynard, who founded their own agency.

Earlier this year, he was approached by Kingpin agent Mino Raiola, who has reportedly had discussions with his brothers.

David Ornstein of The Athletic reported that Raiola met his brothers at a meeting earlier last year – and both parties impressed each other during the talks.

The news hit Red Devils boss Ed Woodward, who has had difficult relationships with the club over the years.