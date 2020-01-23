Manchester United suffers from the recent embarrassment, Tottenham finally ends the winless run, Leicester beats West Ham

Manchester United fell to a new low at Old Trafford on Wednesday night when Burnley defeated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men 2-0.

The Red Devils were embarrassed before their home fans when Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez scored only two shots with the Clarets.

United dominated the ball and peppered Burnley’s goal, but gaped again, with Marcus Rashford’s absence painfully felt.

AFP or licensor

Solskjaer’s job could be under threat

In the meantime, Tottenham’s four-time win without victory ended in a 2-1 win over Norwich.

After some bad results last month, pressure on Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has already intensified, and after visiting Norwich in last place, Tottenham simply had to win.

They took the lead thanks to Dele Alli, but their bald run threatened to continue when Teemu Pukki equalized from the penalty spot in the 70th minute.

Getty Images – Getty

Son came to Tottenham’s rescue

Heung-min Son came to Mourinho’s rescue, but the difficult nature of the victory will not end concern for Tottenham’s shape under her new manager.

Leicester beat West Ham 4-1 thanks to goals from Harvey Barnes, Ricardo Pereira and a double from Ayoze Perez.

Premier League top scorer Jamie Vardy limped in the first half, but Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has since confirmed that it was nothing serious.

Premier League results

Leicester 4-1 West Ham

Tottenham 2-1 Norwich

Manchester United 0-2 Burnley