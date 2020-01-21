Manchester United target finally files formal transfer request

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the third round of the FA Cup replay match at Old Trafford, Manchester. (Photo by Martin Rickett / PA Images via Getty Images)

One of the best European strikers of the last decade has applied for a transfer, which gives Manchester United new hope.

Manchester United sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan last summer but made no effort to replace him. The Belgian international does an incredible job at San Siro and halfway through the season, Marcus Rashford has done fairly well while replacing the former Everton striker with vital goals.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now faces the absence of the English international for three months and has admitted that his team may be forced to consider short-term options in order to face their talented youngster for the end of business and without a doubt the most important part of the campaign.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani has been watched by the Red Devils for the past few weeks. The Uruguayan international has been a colossal figure for the Ligue 1 champions since his arrival from Naples a few years ago and has scored nearly 200 goals for them in his career, making him one of the deadliest attackers of Europe of the period.

Sky Sports has now confirmed that the PSG ace has applied for a transfer after Leonardo, the club’s sporting director said after his team’s triumph over Lorient on Sunday evening. Leonardo also confirmed that so far only Atletico Madrid have made contact with a move for the striker, but their offer has been found to be below expectations.

Reports had previously said that the Parisians had set a price of 30 million euros on one of their top scorers of all time and that this had put off Manchester United, given that Cavani would be available for free next season. However, once a transfer request has been submitted, PSG requests could in all probability decrease.

Leonardo has said that he wants Cavani to stay at least until the summer, but that he will respect the player’s position. Edinson Cavani always seems to have all the quality of the world, but the boss of Paris Saint-Germain Thomas Tuchel preferred to use Mauro Icardi at the heart of his attack and for good reasoning, considering the age of the Uruguayan.

