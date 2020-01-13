Manchester United third in 2020 Deloitte Football Money League behind Barcelona and Real Madrid

% MINIFYHTML3fc500f1d395071f55086b6664cb697a9%

% MINIFYHTML3fc500f1d395071f55086b6664cb697a10%

% MINIFYHTML3fc500f1d395071f55086b6664cb697a11%

% MINIFYHTML3fc500f1d395071f55086b6664cb697a12%

Manchester United remains third in the Deloitte football money competition behind Barcelona and Real Madrid

According to the latest rankings, Manchester United runs the risk of being overtaken by Manchester City and Liverpool in the Deloitte Football Money League.

United’s income of £ 627.1 million for 2018-19 places them in third place on this year’s list, behind the Spanish giants Barcelona (£ 741.1 million) and Real Madrid (£ 667.5 million).

The closest Premier League rivals are City and Liverpool in the sixth and seventh respectively, with City only £ 88.9 million in arrears.

Meanwhile, Tottenham is now the best-ranked London club in eighth place, the highest position in the rankings, with Chelsea and Arsenal in ninth and eleventh place respectively.

Manchester United has been the best-ranked English club since Deloitte first launched the Money League survey based on the 1996-97 financial results.

Barcelona is at the top of the ranking for the first time in club history

For 2019-2020, however, lower revenues of between £ 560-580 million are expected with the prospect of a second consecutive season without transmission revenues from the Champions League.

Dan Jones, partner of the Sports Business Group at Deloitte, believes that a change of watch is possible.

“Manchester United has been the best English club since we started the Money League, but that can be under pressure if we do it in 2021,” he said.

Eight Premier League clubs are in the top 20

“That will cover this season when Liverpool has a great season on the field, so we believe there is a possibility that United will lose that number one position.”

“Part of it will depend on how the rest of this season is going, whether City of Liverpool will enter the Champions League.”

“It is absolutely possible that United will lose that place. Depending on where they are in that expected income range (£ 560-580 million), and if City and Liverpool achieve good results in the Champions League, it can be very, very close .

“If you think about where we were ten years ago, the idea that the city would judge United in financial terms would be far away.”

Liverpool and Manchester City beat Manchester United in next year’s rankings

Deloitte posted United’s sales in 2008-09 as £ 278.5 million, with City almost £ 200 million behind it at £ 87 million. At the time, United was nearly £ 100 million ahead of Liverpool.

In total there are eight Premier League clubs in the Top 20 Money League, more than any other country, and all clubs come from the five major European competitions in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

The Premier League has the largest number of representatives from the five major European leagues in the ranking.

Tottenham has risen from tenth to eighth in the rankings with revenues of £ 459.3 million, while its North London rivals, Arsenal, have fallen from ninth to eleventh after a second consecutive season without Champions League football.

Chelsea, which announced an after-tax loss of £ 96 million for 2018-19 on New Year’s Eve, has fallen to ninth place, while the other Premier League representatives are West Ham and Everton in 18 and 19 respectively.

Tottenham is now the London top team in eighth place, the highest position in the rankings

Combined sales in the top 20 increased by 11 percent compared to last year to a record EUR 9.3 billion (slightly less than £ 7.9 billion).

Barcelona led the bitter rivals of Real with £ 73.6 million, a record gap between the first and second in the history of the study of Deloitte.

Deloitte said that “a key factor behind the profitability of the Catalan club was his decision to conduct marketing and licensing activities in the company.

Arsenal has dropped to 11th place in the rankings after missing the Champions League football during the last two seasons.

Jones added: “Barça is a clear example of a club that adapts to changing market conditions, reduces dependence on transmission revenue and focuses on increasing revenue under its control.

“The club’s commercial operation generated 383.5 million euros (£ 326.6 million) in revenue, which is more than the club’s total revenue in 12th place in this year’s Money League.

“As the club expects a further growth of 30 million euros (£ 25.5 million) in commercial revenues and a total turnover of nearly 880 million euros (£ 749.5 million) in 2019-2020, we expect them to be in first place retained in the next year’s edition, quot;

New Year, the same Super 6!

FREE TO PLAY: Don’t miss the opportunity to win the £ 250,000 jackpot for the sixth time this season.