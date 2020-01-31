Manchester United title winners lament the failure to land Erling Haaland in the transfer window in January

Lee Sharpe is surprised that Manchester United did not do any more business in January and is still swaying against Erling Haaland.

United have taken Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes but are unlikely to land a striker before the end of Friday.

It could have been so different for the Red Devils if they had managed to land Haaland, the child prodigy.

Erling Haaland made a dream debut for Borussia Dortmund

The 19-year-old striker was one of the most coveted young players in Europe before the transfer in January, having scored 28 goals in 22 games for Red Bull Salzburg earlier in the season.

He had good reasons to join United, but many people were surprised when he decided to make a £ 17m deal with Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland prevailed in Germany with breathtaking style and scored a hat trick on his BVB debut. In his second game, he scored five times in 57 minutes.

Sharpe believes that the fact that he didn’t sign for United is “a bit wrong”, especially given his ties to his compatriot and former Molde manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. And the three-time championship winner has complained that his former club has failed to involve him as he has had his worst Premier League season yet.

“I’m surprised that United was not more active in this transfer window,” Sharpe told Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast.

“You definitely need two or three new players in the summer. Solskjaer is short at the front, he needs one or two new strikers.

“The big thing for me was Haaland.

Here’s what you could have won: Haaland has been exceptional since he signed for Dortmund

“He could have come to United and if you think he’s Norwegian and you have a Norwegian coach who is a legend of Norway and if you don’t come and want to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world and one of the biggest Legends of your country because you choose Dortmund instead … I think something is wrong.

“He looks scary, he is the kind of player that United appreciates.”

