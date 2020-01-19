Manchester United to appoint new football director

The Sun has announced that Manchester United will finally appoint a football manager, with Luis Campos of Lille at the head.

Campos currently holds the same position with the Ligue 1 club, where he has been since 2017. Previously, he was also director in Monaco.

At the principality club, the 55-year-old Portuguese man oversaw several successful transfers, including those of Radamel Falcao, Joao Moutinho, Bernardo Silva, James Rodriguez and Anthony Martial.

Lille also enjoyed success during his tenure, managing to identify, develop and sell promising young talents like Nicolas Pepe and Rafael Leao.

United has long been criticized for being one of the few top clubs with no sports director. CEO Ed Woodward has so far fulfilled this role and has been widely criticized for his football incompetence.

During his tenure following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, Woodward saw several large dollar arrivals like Angel Di Maria, Memphis Depay and Alexis Sanchez flop, and made very few decent signings.

He also managed to miss many transfer targets that United had prioritized. His leadership appointments are also far from impressive – only Jose Mourinho can be classified as a minor success.

According to reports released late last season, Woodward was looking for a new director just after Ole Gunnar Solskjær was confirmed as permanent boss. But fans were frustrated once again, as the news of the research died down after the start of the current campaign.

The Sun has now claimed that Woodward has spent the past 18 months trying to finalize a candidate for the role. Mourinho wanted to bring compatriot Ocampos to Old Trafford, but Woodward chose not to because he thought it would give the current Tottenham boss too much power at the club.

But the former investment banker is now ready to entrust the role to Campos, impressed by his track record in France.

The agreement is far from being concluded, however, because Woodward’s shortcomings have again been highlighted in the saga of Bruno Fernandes’ transfers. Sporting and United have not yet agreed a fee for the 25-year-old player, and the transfer may collapse even if the player has agreed to personal terms.

This is exactly the kind of situation that Campos could correct if he were appointed. He has proven to be an expert in transfer negotiations, and could be exactly what United needs to usher in a new era at Old Trafford.