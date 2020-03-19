Manchester United transfer goal Jude Bellingham prefers Messi in excess of Ronaldo, his father was a objective device and has been likened to Steven Gerrard

Jude Bellingham ought to be pinching himself.

The Birmingham starlet is previously staying chased by some of the world’s best clubs at just 16 years of age.

Bellingham has had a fantastic breakthrough marketing campaign for Birmingham

Most teenage boys are planning themselves for GCSE’s or merely trying to crack into the initial group football at their faculty.

But not Bellingham.

Likened to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, Bellingham has experienced a marvellous breakthrough period in the second tier, scoring four aims and recording two assists in 32 Championship games.

He has been joined strongly to Man United this summer and was noticed at the club’s instruction foundation just past 7 days, with Ed Woodward presenting him and his family a tour of the Purple Devils’ Carrington schooling complex in a bid to lure him to Previous Trafford.

Nonetheless, studies are also suggesting Borussia Dortmund are doing all they can to safe a offer to carry him to Germany, where he would follow in Jadon Sancho’s footsteps in producing the shift to the Bundesliga.

But who is Jude Bellingham? talkSPORT.com has drawn up 5 issues you may possibly not know about just one of Europe’s most in demand from customers wonderkids.

History-breaker

Just weeks right after Bellingham was born, Roman Abramovich stumped up the hard cash to get Chelsea. Sense old but?

In August previous calendar year, the Stourbridge-born ace built background as he grew to become Birmingham’s youngest at any time initial team participant at the age of 16 years and 38 days previous.

This broke the file established by England legend Trevor Francis and experienced stood for a whopping 39 yrs.

Bellingham became the youngest at any time initially-crew participant at Bellingham, breaking Francis’ (centre) history

Household trade

It is not yet crystal clear whether Bellingham has what it normally takes to achieve the top rated of European soccer, but his father – who is a law enforcement sergeant – has very the standing in the the non-league recreation.

Mark Bellingham believes he represented 15 clubs in his heyday – including Leamington, Sutton Coldfield and Stourbridge – and scored an estimated 700 objectives in about 850 appearances. Blimey.

If his Dad’s non-league document is everything to go by, we could be about to witness a accurate football sensation.

Jude Bellingham signs his Birmingham Metropolis with his father Mark and mom

The GOAT discussion

The discussion as to who is the best ever among Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is just one for the ages, but Bellingham unquestionably knows his selection.

The Blues ace appears to be a major supporter of the Barca superstar, retweeting posts describing the Argentine no.10 as the greatest of all time.

This will not come as a surprise to all those who view Bellingham, with his actively playing style extra suited to Messi relatively than his Portuguese rival.

Bellingham is a additional of a dribbler and playmaker who likes to pull the strings in the pocket of house driving the forwards, and while Ronaldo was an electric powered dribbler in his United times, he is now extra of a concentrate on male and box-loiterer than everything.

Getty Images – Getty

Messi is Bellingham’s choice as the greatest footballer of all time

Youth stage captain

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does deal with to safe the signing of Bellingham, then he would be delighted to know he may have a long run chief in his ranks.

The 16-12 months-aged captained the England Less than-17s aspect throughout the Syrenka Cup very last yr which the Young Lions went onto get.

Bellingham scooped up the Participant of the Match award right after scoring against Finland and Austria in advance of beating Poland on penalties in the final.

🎥 Highlights: Fulham U23s 1-2 #BCFCu23s

A Geraldo Bajrami free of charge-kick and a wonderful solo exertion from Jude Bellingham helped fireplace Blues to victory in their hottest Leading League Cup clash at Motspur Park. Look at out the ideal bits 👇 #BCFC pic.twitter.com/TTC59zGwfe

— Birmingham Metropolis FC (@BCFC) January 21, 2019

Mentored by an ex-Premier League goalkeeper

39-capped Premier League goalkeeper David Stockdale, who is on loan at Wycombe from Birmingham, has witnessed Bellingham’s progress initially hand and aided him settle in very well in the Midlands in what is a very not likely bond.

Stockdale, the former Fulham glovesman, gave Bellingham a lift to to schooling from his residence in Bromsgrove on many events while he was doing his GSCE exams.

Stockade advised The Guardian: “He sent me a photo of his final results, so that was a nice moment for me.

“He did actually perfectly – he’s a wise kid. At that time he was coming into coaching and then heading again to school in his uniform, so you can visualize the form of stress.”

Bellingham appears to be established to leave Birmingham this summer time