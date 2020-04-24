Manchester United transfer news: Ed Woodward sends a warning alert

Ed Woodward’s executive vice president warned that the next transfer window for Manchester United would not be “usually”.

United are keen on Jadon Sancho and it looks like he will lead the team to sign him from Borussia Dortmund, which is expected to cost around میلیون 100 million.

Speculation continues that Harry Kane will continue his relationship with Old Trafford, although Tottenham Hotspur striker is thought to be on the list of priorities with a fee of. 200 million.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

Both evaluations may be known as soon as the impact of the epidemic on football is known, they fall dramatically, all clubs are expected to suffer significant financial losses.

And Woodward has now poured cold water on suggestions that United will be able to spend hundreds of millions of people in the first window of epidemic disease, whenever possible.

“No one should have the illusion about the extent of the challenge for everyone in football, and this summer there may be no trade” for every club, including ours, in the transfer market, “he said. Friday.

Watch more

“As always, our priority is the success of the team, but we need to see the impact on the whole industry, including the timing of the transfer window and the broader financial picture, before we can talk about returning to normal,” he said.

“Based on that, I can’t feel that the speculation about the transfer of individual players for hundreds of millions of pounds this summer is to ignore the realities facing the sport.”

Woodward has once again fulfilled United’s commitment to play in the 2019-20 season, although Ole Gunnar’s side are set to make up for their place in next season’s Champions League.

UEFA called on clubs and leagues to use “all possible options on Thursdays” to end the domestic season, and suggested using a “different format” if necessary to decide on Europe’s jurisdiction.

If the seasons are not complete, national associations are advised to select European competition teams based on “athletic competence”.

“Like all of you, we are eager for him to return to the team as soon as we are advised, and as soon as we are advised to do so safely, I hope we can complete a season that is still in the league’s top promises,” Woodward told fans. The Premier League, the Europa League and the FA Cup were suspended.

“We are in constant dialogue with our governing bodies and when and how this will happen, and we will continue to engage with this association to consult our supporters,” he said.

“And while the games may be played behind closed doors in the short term, we all know that football will not return to normal until the fans show up again.”

[Tags ToTranslate] Manchester United Premier League Ed Woodward [t] Jadon Sancho [H] Harry Kane [s] Transfers [t] Football [t] Sports