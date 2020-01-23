Manchester United v Burnley live stream: how to watch premier league games – tv channel, kick-off time, team news

Manchester United will try to close the gap with top 4 rival Chelsea when Burnley hosts tonight.
The Red Devils are sixth behind the blues in fourth place and were beaten by Liverpool at the weekend.
Burnley ended his defeat on Sunday with a timely win against Leicester.
The two will now meet in Old Trafford with the hosts, who want to make a league double against the Clarets for the first time in 44 years.
Ole Gunnar Solskjærs Manchester United will face Burnley tonight
Manchester United v Burnley: date and kick-off time
The Premier League tie will take place on Wednesday 22 January and will start at 8:15 p.m. UK time.
United defeated Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor last month thanks to goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.
The Red Devils have not suffered a loss against the Clarets since a 0-1 away defeat in August 2009.
Manchester United v Burnley: TV channel and live stream
The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 from 7.30 p.m.
Manchester United v Burnley: team news
Marcus Rashford has to give up United after a stress fracture in the back.
Victor Lindelof will be absent due to illness, Axel Tuanzebe could return.
Burnley has no new injury concerns and Johann Berg Gudmundsson is pushing for a return after overcoming a thigh problem.
Ashley Barnes remains her only absentee after his hernia surgery.
Manchester United v Burnley: Match stats
- Manchester United aim to double the league for the first time since the 1975/76 season against Burnley after their 2-0 win at Turf Moor last month.
- Burnley has been victorious in his top division against Man Utd in his last 15 away games since his 5-2 win in September 1962 (D7 L8). They have completed their last three league visits to Old Trafford and have scored two goals in each of the last two seasons.
- Burnley won the first Premier League game against Manchester United and is victorious in the next ten games against the Red Devils (D4 L6).
- Manchester United have scored four goals in their last two home games, winning over Newcastle (4-1) and Norwich (4-0). They recently scored 4+ goals in three consecutive home league games in November 1997.
- Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed permanent coach in March 2019, Manchester United have lost as many Premier League games as they have won (11 each), earning 42 points (W11, D9, L11) – the eight highest in this one Time.
- Burnley has not scored a single goal in the first half in their last 11 Premier League games. The last 10 league goals were scored in the second half.
- Man Utd’s Anthony Martial has scored against Burnley in all three games of his Premier League, even though all three were at Turf Moor. Three different Man Utd players have scored against a specific team in their first four appearances for the club – Ruud van Nistelrooy (against Spurs and Newcastle), Wayne Rooney (against Newcastle) and Robin van Persie (against Stoke).
- Since August 2017, Chris Wood has scored more Premier League goals than any other Burnley player (29) – Wood also scored 2-2 at Clarets in Old Trafford last season.
- This is Manchester United’s first Premier League game at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in which injured Marcus Rashford is no longer seen. Since his Premier League debut, Rashford has scored more domestic league goals than any other Red Devils player (25).
- Burnley manager Sean Dyche has at least one win against 26 of the 29 opponents in the Premier League – one of the three teams he has not yet won against is Manchester United (P9 W0 D4 L5).