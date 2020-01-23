Manchester United v Burnley live stream: how to watch premier league games – tv channel, kick-off time, team news

Manchester United will try to close the gap with top 4 rival Chelsea when Burnley hosts tonight.

The Red Devils are sixth behind the blues in fourth place and were beaten by Liverpool at the weekend.

Burnley ended his defeat on Sunday with a timely win against Leicester.

The two will now meet in Old Trafford with the hosts, who want to make a league double against the Clarets for the first time in 44 years.

Ole Gunnar Solskjærs Manchester United will face Burnley tonight

Manchester United v Burnley: date and kick-off time

The Premier League tie will take place on Wednesday 22 January and will start at 8:15 p.m. UK time.

United defeated Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor last month thanks to goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils have not suffered a loss against the Clarets since a 0-1 away defeat in August 2009.

Manchester United v Burnley: TV channel and live stream

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 from 7.30 p.m.

If you are an EE phone customer, you can view it for free. EE customers can register for a three-month free trial at BT Sport – just send an SMS to SPORT to 150.

This allows you to watch TV on your phone and receive programs on your television using the service.

Simon Jordan: “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t talk like a leader or an elite manager … because he’s not!”

Manchester United v Burnley: team news

Marcus Rashford has to give up United after a stress fracture in the back.

Victor Lindelof will be absent due to illness, Axel Tuanzebe could return.

Burnley has no new injury concerns and Johann Berg Gudmundsson is pushing for a return after overcoming a thigh problem.

Ashley Barnes remains her only absentee after his hernia surgery.

Manchester United v Burnley: Match stats