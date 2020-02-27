Manchester United vs Club Brugge are living stream: How to watch Europa League clash for cost-free – kick-off time, Television Channel and crew news

Manchester United take on Club Brugge tonight with their Europa League Spherical of 32 tie evenly poised.

Emmanuel Dennis scored for the Belgian facet in the very first-leg last 7 days right before Anthony Martial equalised for a most likely critical away aim.

Now they’ll go head-to-head at Outdated Trafford with a place in the following spherical up for grabs.

United are in good type in all competitions and will be keen to keep that great operate going.

Getty Images – Getty Anthony Martial netted for Gentleman United in their draw with Club Brugge

Details

Male United vs Club Brugge: Date and kick-off time

The Spherical of 32 next-leg will be held on Thursday, February 27 and will kick-off at 8pm GMT.

These two sides have only satisfied after ahead of, in the qualifying rounds for the 2015/16 Champions League.

United won 3-one at house in the 1st leg just before a dominate screen in Belgium a week later sealed a seven-one aggregate victory.

Man United vs Club Brugge: How to watch

Every single Europa League video game is getting proven reside on BT Activity this season and you can catch this sport on BT Sport two with protection starting at 7: 30pm.

If you are an EE cellphone client, you can check out this video game entirely totally free.

EE customers can indicator up for a three-month absolutely free trial to BT Activity – only textual content Sport to 150.

This will allow you to view on your telephone, with casting out there to your Television however the provider.

Male United vs Club Brugge: talkSPORT protection

talkSPORT will have dwell updates of the match during the evening, with our Kick Off present starting off at 7pm.

Hugh Woozencroft, Adrian Mariappa and Les Ferdinand will be on hand all through the night time.

To tune in, just click right here for the live stream or simply click the radio participant beneath.

Male United vs Club Brugge: Team news

United have no fresh new problems heading into the next leg experience.

Axel Tuenzebe and Scott McTominay ended up amongst these education at their Aon Coaching Elaborate yesterday morning.

Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba, out with back and ankle concerns respectively, did not practice with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 27-man squad.

Provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Bishop, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Jones, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Fernandes, Garner, Gomes, McTominay, Matic, Pereira, Mata, James, Lingard, Chong, Greenwood, Ighalo, Martial.