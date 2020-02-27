Manchester United vs Club Brugge reside stream: How to look at Europa League clash for cost-free – kick-off time, Television set Channel and verified line-ups

Manchester United get on Club Brugge tonight with their Europa League Spherical of 32 tie evenly poised.

Emmanuel Dennis scored for the Belgian facet in the initially-leg last 7 days in advance of Anthony Martial equalised for a perhaps essential absent intention.

Now they’ll go head-to-head at Aged Trafford with a position in the next spherical up for grabs.

United are in great form in all competitions and will be eager to maintain that very good run going.

Getty Photos – Getty Anthony Martial netted for Guy United in their draw with Club Brugge

Male United vs Club Brugge: Date and kick-off time

The Spherical of 32 2nd-leg will be held on Thursday, February 27 and will kick-off at 8pm GMT.

These two sides have only met when ahead of, in the qualifying rounds for the 2015/16 Champions League.

United gained 3-one at house in the first leg before a dominate show in Belgium a 7 days later on sealed a 7-one combination victory.

Man United vs Club Brugge: How to enjoy

Each Europa League sport is remaining revealed are living on BT Sport this year and you can catch this match on BT Sport 2 with coverage starting up at 7: 30pm.

If you are an EE mobile phone buyer, you can observe this recreation absolutely absolutely free.

EE buyers can sign up for a a few-thirty day period free of charge trial to BT Activity – just textual content Sport to 150.

This will allow for you to look at on your cellular phone, with casting accessible to your Tv set even though the assistance.

Wolves are favourites to gain Europa League more than Male United and Arsenal, says Jamie O’Hara – ‘They’re an absolutely incredible team’

Male United vs Club Brugge: talkSPORT coverage

talkSPORT will have stay updates of the match all through the night, with our Kick Off demonstrate starting up at 7pm.

Hugh Woozencroft, Adrian Mariappa and Les Ferdinand will be on hand through the night time.

To tune in, just click right here for the dwell stream or simply click the radio participant down below.

Gentleman United vs Club Brugge: Verified line-ups

Male Utd: Romero, Wan Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, James, Bruno Fernandes, Mata, Ighalo.

Subs: De Gea, Lindelof, Lingard, Greenwood, Matic, Chong, Williams.

Club Brugge: Mignolet, Mata, Mechele, Deli, Ricca, Kossounou, Vanaken, Rits, Tau, Okereke, De Cuyper.

Subs: Sobol, Krmencik, Diatta, Mitrovic, Schrijvers, Horvath, De Ketelaere.