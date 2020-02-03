Manchester United’s fighting is due to the fact that Lukaku was not replaced last summer, says Simon Jordan

Manchester United ended one of the shock signings of the transfer window in January by taking Odion Ighalo to Old Trafford on the closing date.

The former Nigerian forward from Watford was on loan to the Red Devils in the last minutes of the month when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer raided the market for a new center forward.

Marcus Rashford suffered an injury that would leave the English striker at the earliest in April, and Solskjaer clearly doesn’t trust Anthony Martial or Mason Greenwood enough to take the lead for United.

Getty – Contributor

Ighalo signed on the closing date – will he be a success for Man United?

Tony Cascarino explains why Leeds’ Marcelo Bielsa is the perfect manager for Manchester United

The club set out to bring a striker to Old Trafford, but when top goalkeeper Erling Haaland chose Borussia Dortmund rather than the Red Devils, he was struck.

United is afraid to get the Norwegian ace more and more every week, as he has scored SEVEN times for BVB in just three games – and only ONE start!

They were then associated with Ligue 1 strikers like Edinson Cavani and Moussa Dembele, but lesser known players like Islam Slimani, Christian Benteke and Olivier Giroud were also reported on United’s radar.

And in the end, they brought Ighalo back to the Premier League – with a lot of Red Devil mockery for signing a striker who played in China and scored only one Premier League goal in 18 games last season at Watford would have.

not correct

Tottenham’s bale offer is rejected by his agent, who says Spur’s return will not take place

what we loved

Haaland makes Man United look silly, Mourinho’s reaction and Neymar lose it

To brush

Guardiola aims to attack the former Premier League boss under Liverpool’s dominance

Happy?

Mourinho adamant Sterling should have been dismissed by VAR to win Man City

BIG DEMAND

Pires claims Liverpool are out of luck and Arsenal’s Invincibles are undefeated

Honest

Arteta “not surprised” by Arsenal’s table position after the tie at Burnley

review

Bergwijn’s dream debut, Liverpool equal record – what happened in the Premier League

happy

Ighalo says Man United makes a dream come true

SUPER STEVEN

Tottenham’s star scores with his debut – with Spurs first shot against City

Incredible

Bergwijn scores on Tottenham debut in victory over 10-man city

It remains to be seen whether Ighalo will be a success or not – talkSPORT learned last weekend that Solskjaer could be fired because of the signing of the contract – and it is clear that Rashford’s injury threw a spanner in the works for Man United.

They had no real depth of attack when the England ace was confirmed – but Simon Jordan says Rashford’s injury is not at the root of all United’s problems.

In fact, the former owner of the Crystal Palace believes United went mad last summer when Romelu Lukaku was sold to Inter and no replacement was brought.

“You take out Lukaku and – whether he was happy at the end of his term or not – you have to replace him,” Jordan said in the final word from talkSPORT.

“They haven’t replaced, and now they have gotten into a ridiculous situation in which most people have been wrong as someone who has never been top scorer at the start of the season.

LIVE on talkSPORT

Here you will find all LIVE comments on talkSPORT …

Liverpool v Shrewsbury (Tuesday 7:45 p.m.) – talkSPORT



Oxford v Newcastle (Tuesday, 8:05 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

Tottenham v Southampton (Wednesday, 7.45 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Bristol City vs. Birmingham (Friday, 7:45 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

Wigan vs Preston (Saturday, 12 noon) – talkSPORT 2

Everton vs. Crystal Palace (Saturday, 12.30 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Sunderland vs. Ipswich (Saturday, 3 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

Brighton vs. Watford (Saturday 5:30 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Nottingham Forest v Leeds (Saturday 5:30 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

“But he’s hurt now and you haven’t given him support.

“He defied the usual wisdom by increasing his goals and scoring goals. Now he is injured and you are active in the transfer market as the largest football club in the world in January – not in terms of performance, but in terms of reputation and brand association. “

“And you’re more of a shopper in Aldi than Marks & Spencer.”

Listen to Simon Jordan on talkSPORT, above …